Saints QB Drew Brees Urges Students To Bring Bible To School

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees is encouraging students to ‘live out’ their faith and bring their Bibles to school on Thursday, October 3 as part of an event sponsored by Focus on the Family. Brees, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and the NFL’s all-time leading passer, recorded a video to promote the annual event Bring Your Bible to School Day.

“One of my favorite verses in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:7 – ‘for we live by faith, not by sight,’” Brees said in the video. “So I want to encourage you to live out your faith on Bring Your Bible to School Day to share God’s love with friends. You’re not alone.”

Bring Your Bible to School Day, according to the event’s website, is a day in which “students across the nation will celebrate religious freedom and share God’s love with their friends.” Participation is voluntary and student-led. The event is legal, the website says.

For more information, visit www.bringyourbible.org.

I Still Believe Movie Will Tell Love Story Of Christian Singer Jeremy Camp

Award-winning Christian singer Jeremy Camp is gearing up for the release of a movie about his life. The newly released trailer depicts an array of Hollywood talent appointed to tell the inspiring story of love, loss and faith. The biopic feature film I Still Believe will chronicle Camp’s personal account of his first marriage to Melissa Lynn Henning-Camp, who died of ovarian cancer in 2001, less than a year after they married.

Named after Camp’s popular song of the same name, the movie is an Erwin Brothers production, the same producers behind the blockbuster hit I Can Only Imagine.

Country music star Shania Twain was casted to play Camp’s mom, as well as seasoned actor Gary Sinise as Camp’s dad, and Britt Robertson, who plays a very compelling Melissa. The role of Camp is performed by New Zealander KJ Apa, known from the hit TV show Riverdale. The movie will be released in theaters on Friday, March 20, 2020. To see a clip of the trailer, visit www.Jeremycamp.com.

The Bible Project Releases The First Free Digital Devotional For Busy Moms

The Bible Project is a nonprofit, crowdfunded animation studio that produces short-form, fully animated biblical videos. It is releasing the first crowdfunded digital devotional for busy moms at #MomCon. Gospel Wisdom for Moms, which is free and available now, is based on its popular Luke-Acts Video Miniseries. Moms can either download the devotional or go through it as an online course.

Gospel Wisdom for Moms includes the option of a downloadable devotional or online module—nine additional videos based on Luke and Acts. These books catalog the life and teachings of Jesus.

The entire series is crowdfunded by over 100,000 supporters and is free and available to watch at www.thebibleproject.com.

Tim Tebow Returns To Tampa Area For A Night Of Hope

Join the well-known athlete turn evangelist Tim Tebow for a revival on Sunday, October 6 at 6 p.m. at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo. A Night of Hope 2019 is free and open to all ages. Door open at 5 p.m. and no ticket is needed; however, the event is on a first come, first served basis. Indian Rocks Baptist Church is located at 12685 Ulmerton Rd. in Largo.

For more information, visit HopeTampa.com or email info@movement2819.com.

Free Oil Change For Widows At Christian Brothers Automotive

Being a widow or single mom can be tough. Christian Brothers Automotive, First Presbyterian Church and others in the community are partnering together to provide free oil changes to people who could use the help on this National Day of Service, Saturday, October 12 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The services will be performed at Christian Brothers Automotive located at 10010 McMullen Rd. in Riverview. Reservations are required in order properly serve you and are limited. Please call in early to reserve your spot at 444-2716 or email autooutreach@gmail.com.

For any questions, please contact Donna Bassett at donnabassett1959@gmail.com or 433-6498.

A Door Of Hope To Host A Night Of Hope Gala

In the Tampa area, an average of six to eight children are removed from their home due to abuse, neglect or abandonment. A Door of Hope, a foster care agency founded on biblical principles, is having its third annual fundraising gala. The organization’s ‘A Night of Hope’ takes place on Saturday, November, 2 at 6 p.m. at Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa.

The event includes dinner, an auction, a special keynote message from Lauren Dungy, music by Valley’s End and an inspiring program highlighting local foster care families. The event is open to anyone interested in getting involved with the foster care cause.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Further detail on A Night of Hope can be found at www.anightofhopegala.com or by calling 727-322-7640. Bryan Glazer JCC is located at 522 N. Howard Ave. in Tampa. For information on how to support the organization or inquire about foster care training, visit www.adoorofhope.com.

Local Pastor Releases New Book On Prayer, Prophecy And Praise

Pastor Jamal E. Quinn of Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship in Riverview recently published the book The Power of Prayer, Prophecy and Praise.

Pastor Quinn’s book synopsis states that “All throughout the Bible there are three powerful spiritual weapons that have enabled the people of God to get the victory despite trials, tribulations, troubles, temptations and the attacks of the enemy. They are prayer, prophecy and praise. The Bible says that a threefold cord is not easily broken in Ecclesiastes 4:12. These three powerful weapons of our warfare are not carnal, but mighty in God to the pulling down of strongholds according to 2 Corinthians 10:4.”

The new book is available for pre-order in the Kindle Store to view or on Amazon.com. Customers who pre-order the book will receive the content on its release date of October 7.

More information about the author and his book can be found at https://jamalquinn.com/.