The Brandon Ballet invites lovers of beer and the ballet to its Fifth Annual Beers For Barres. Join the Brandon Ballet on Friday, October 4 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Barn at Winthrop as it kicks off its 26th season with a fun night of craft beers, good food and exciting ballet.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at www.brandonballet.org for $30 plus tax for adults with IDs and $20 plus tax for food tasting only. Tickets purchased at the door will increase by $5. While this event is good for friends and families, you must have valid ID to get a wristband, which allows access to the craft beer area.

During the evening, the Brandon Ballet will perform excerpts from Cinderella’s Ball, Sleeping Beauty and Yuletide Ballet Celebration. Food will be provided by local favorite and event sponsor Stein & Vine. Bootleggers Brewing Co., Beer Can Island, Leaven Brewing, Bay Area Barley’s Angels and Brandon Bootleggers Homebrew Club will be providing original craft beer for you to sample.

Music will be provided by Big Beats Entertainment. It will keep the evening flowing as smoothly as the beer. You can hit the dance floor and dance to your favorite music or enjoy an early fall Florida evening on the patio.

“One of the trademarks of the Brandon Ballet is our loyalty and dedication to our community of dancers, audience members, donors, volunteers and friends. Our upcoming Beers for Barres event is no different. We are bringing the best of Brandon’s breweries and the best of Brandon Ballet to present an elegant evening that is certain to satisfy. From craft beer to virtuosic ballet, Beers for Barres is an event that is sure to please the palate of audiences both young and old,” said Hannah Smith, the administrative coordinator for the Brandon Ballet.

In addition to beer, food and ballet, you can partake in a fun silent auction throughout the evening.

The Brandon Ballet was founded in 1993. As a nonprofit pre-professional ballet company, it develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers. The Brandon Ballet provides the community with an education in the art of dance.

Come and support this wonderful organization by attending the Fifth Annual Beers for Barres on Friday, October 4. The Barn at Winthrop is located at 11349 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview.

For more information, please visit www.brandonballet.org.