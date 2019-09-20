Eighth Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair At The Bridges Seeking Local Vendors

Vendors with unique gifts and crafts are invited to register for the annual Gifts & Crafts Fair held on Saturday, October 12 at The Bridges Retirement Community. The Fair will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“Due to the positive feedback from those who attended last year and the fact that we were filled to capacity with vendors, made the event a huge success,” said Janet Noah, Director of Community Relations and event organizer.

The Bridges Retirement Community is located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Interested vendors please contact Janet at 413-8900 or jnoah@thebridgesbvm.com.

VSL’s Annual Harvest Dinner & Auction

This year, GFWC Valrico Service League, Inc. (VSL) members made mats out of recycled plastic bags that were gifts to homeless in the community. Children helping on the project learned about recycling and were amazed that plastic bags we throw out could make something so helpful and liked making those in need more comfortable.

The group’s main fundraiser for the year is the 2019 Harvest Dinner & Auction to be held Sunday, November 3 at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at Center Place through Friday, October 18.

The event, sponsored by Terry Fink of State Farm Insurance and Matt Carter, realtor, of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, starts at 5 p.m., with a catered dinner at 6 p.m. and live auction at 7 p.m.

Other activities include providing food, clothing and school supplies for Title I elementary school children, Cards for the Troops participation and hosting activities for residents at a needs-based nursing home.

Last year’s auction also helped VSL support ECHO, Brandon Outreach Clinic, Center Place, Family Promise of Brandon, A Kid’s Place, Seeds of Hope, Real Hope Ministry, Campo YMCA and Canine Companions among others.

For more information, call Claudia Yake at 685-7998 or Sue Hadden at 685-6160.

Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence 5K Color Walk/Run

The fourth annual Stepping Out Against Domestic Violence Awareness Day 5K Color Walk/Run will be held on Saturday, October 5. This walk/run will benefit Mary & Martha House.

The walk will take place at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa. Parking is $8 (enter the Fairgrounds at Gate 2). Registration will take place at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m. Families, beginners, children, pets (on a leash) are welcome.

The cost is $30 per person. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/Tampa/4thAnnualSteppingOutAgainstDomesticViolenceColorRun5K. For more information on sponsorship, contact Laurie Herring at 645-7874 or herringl@marymarthahouse.org.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train, Collectible & Toy Show

A Toy Train, Collectible and Toy Show/Sale will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

All vendors are welcome with any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, diecast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables are $20 each.

If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com to buy a table online.

Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show® Postponed To October 25-27

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the 2019 Progressive® Insurance Tampa Boat Show®, has been postponed to Friday-Sunday, October 25-27. It will remain at the Tampa Convention Center for its new October dates.

All pre-purchased tickets will be honored during the new dates. Please visit TampaBoatShow.com for more information.

New Season Begins For Summerfield Women’s Golf Association

The Summerfield Women’s Golf Association will begin its annual league play on October 1. New members are welcome to join.

The purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and to create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game.

Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. The league consists of players at all skill levels. A club membership is not required. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. For more information, contact Sandy at 671-1927.