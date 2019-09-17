By Vitoria Perez

Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, a nationally recognized provider of comprehensive educational child care programs, is opening a new location in Valrico. Kiddie Academy of Bloomingdale will be owned and operated by Kaitlin and Jonathan Longworth. The new Kiddie Academy will be located at 1283 Bloomingdale Ave.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring Kiddie Academy’s advanced curriculum and philosophies to children and families of Valrico,” said Kaitlin Longworth, owner of Kiddie Academy of Bloomingdale. “Our goal at Kiddie Academy is to feed a child’s curiosity and instinct to learn. My team is dedicated to delivering the highest quality educational child care possible to positively shape the lives of the community.”

To celebrate the groundbreaking of the new learning center, Kiddie Academy of Bloomingdale conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on August 13. The ceremony was held on-site after a meet and greet with families and friends at the Bloomingdale Regional Library.

Special attendees included the academy’s general contractor, Right Choice Construction, LLC; the developer, The Woodmont Company; as well as the lender, Pilot Bank.

“We believe that opportunities to teach and expand young minds present themselves every day and everywhere,” noted Greg Helwig, president of Kiddie Academy. “Kiddie Academy empowers children with valuable tools to help make the most of those opportunities and we aim to foster a fascination for learning in the classroom, at home and throughout the community.”

Since its inception in 1981, Kiddie Academy has been grounded in the vision to create a community that shapes and inspires children for the future. Kiddie Academy of Bloomingdale joins a network of 220+ locations nationwide, with over 25 new academies projected to open within the next year.

For more information about Kiddie Academy of Bloomingdale, contact Kaitlin and Jonathan Longworth at 540-3446 or email bloomingdale@kiddieacademy.net.

Kiddie Academy® has been a leader in educational child care since 1981, serving families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. Full-time care, before and after-school care and summer camp programs are offered. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook.