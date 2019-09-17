For nearly 30 years, Dove Interiors Carpet One Floor & Home has served Southern Hillsborough County. It is the oldest continually owned flooring/interior store.

Apart from the expertise of a team who are all Five Diamond Certified and can assist with any home improvement project, the major reason Dove Interiors is still going strong is its perpetual support for those who serve our country. Built by a family of veterans, it prides itself both by employing veterans and supporting them and first responders through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which raises awareness and funds for Building for America’s Bravest. This organization provides mortgage-free smart homes for our most wounded veterans and first responders.

Each year, Carpet One participates in the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K in New York City, supporting and bringing awareness to this cause. The race retraces the steps of Stephen Siller, a FDNY fireman who was off the day the call came in on 9/11. Stephen put on his 60 pounds of gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the Twin Towers, where he and his entire battalion perished that day.

Joan and Kim, mother and daughter owners of Dove Interiors, will join the race in New York City on Sunday, September 29 and locally at the Clearwater T2T race on Saturday, November 2.

This year, it celebrates a milestone in giving.

Kimberly Scott is excited to announce, “By year’s end, Carpet One Floor & Home, a cooperative with 1,000 stores nationwide, has banded together and will have raised more than $1 million to help the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.”

Additionally, Dove Interiors Carpet One has had the honor of teaming up with Mohawk Flooring in providing free flooring and installation for one of our local heroes. Built specifically around their injuries, these homes are designed to give them greater independence and quality of life.

Dove Interiors began in 1991 as a small storefront in Ruskin and expanded to a beautiful 6,000 sq. ft. showroom through the expertise and devotion of Joan Miller and her two children, Rick Razick and Kimberly Scott. Explore their extensive collection of cabinets and countertops for both kitchens and bathroom remodels. Browse both hard and soft window treatments, automated shades and custom drapery.

Dove Interiors Carpet One is located at 2305 E. College Ave. in Ruskin.

Call 645-8660, email joan@doveinteriors.us or kim@doveinteriors.us or visit www.doveinteriorscarpetone.com.