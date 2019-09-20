Katherine Mandry, owner of Kumon Math and Reading Center of Brandon-Bloomingdale, is no stranger hard work. Before opening the Kumon location in Bloomingdale, Mandry worked as an engineer for 18 years.

After her own kids were in school, she felt that their math skills were lacking and decided they needed an extra boost. She also found out that her daughter had dyslexia and was having trouble reading, so an enrichment program seemed to be the most logical place to get the help they needed.

After relocating to Florida from the New Jersey area, Mandry opened a Kumon center and has dedicated the last 20 years to helping other students succeed. She feels that the biggest difference with Kumon is the mastery of skills that is developed with the students.

“We don’t hinder the kids here. They begin where they are most comfortable and can move above grade level,” Mandry said.

“We are an enrichment program, not a tutoring program,” she added.

Kumon’s unique approach guides students to gain proficiency in each area before moving onto the next. The Kumon technique has been in practice for more than 60 years and has countless stories of success. Because each student is on their own unique path, they have the opportunity to go at their own pace.

Students are given work to do every day at home and visit the center twice a week for instructional time. This constant immersion keeps their skills fresh as students progress through the program.

“They learn a mastery of skills that lasts a lifetime,” said Mandry.

One of the Mandry’s favorite parts of running the center is watching her students go on to succeed in the classroom.

“Every year since the Strawberry Crest IB program started, the valedictorian or salutatorian has participated in this center. We have 6th and 7th grade students testing at 11th grade levels,” added Mandry.

Kumon Math and Learning Center of Brandon-Bloomingdale is located at 1114 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The center is in a new building that Mandry purchased in September of 2017.

For more information on the Kumon enrichment program or to schedule your child’s free placement test, call 661-1952 or visit www.kumon.com/BRANDON-BLOOMINGDALE/.