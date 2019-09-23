Premier Radiation Oncology Participates In Bowl-A-Thon

Premier Radiation Oncology and Cancer Center’s team, the ‘Hot Spots,’ were awarded the Most Spirited Team at the 12th annual Jason Ackerman Memorial Bowl-A-Thon. The Foundation focuses on improving the lives of youth who face and/or have survived challenging circumstances through educational support.

As of to date the foundation awarded over 250 scholarships to deserving individuals. For more information, visit www.BecauseOfJason.org.

Hannoush Jewelers Is A Family Business You Can Trust

Whether you are looking for a treasured unique piece to celebrate the most special of occasions or a “just because I love you” gift, Hannoush Jewelers has a variety of options for everyone.

You will find stunning bridal engagement rings and wedding bands, ladies’ diamond and gemstone collections as well as exquisite French and Italian designer pieces.

You are welcome to stop in to visit its beautiful showroom in the Brandon Town Center Mall (located near Dillard’s at the northwest end). While you browse, the staff would be happy to clean and inspect any pieces you currently own and this is complimentary.

From Friday to Sunday, September 20-22, stop in for the largest diamond and gem show in the area.

Hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 530-7107 or visit www.hannoush.com.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Music Showcase

Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment to be the recipients of its month long fundraising efforts in October.

Nominations should include the patient’s name and contact information with a brief paragraph as to why they should receive the funds raised as well as their name and contact information. All nominations must be received no later than Monday, October 14 by 8 p.m.

Baked goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each.

Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or email or call Music Showcase at 685-5998 to nominate someone or for more information. Ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins.

Realtor Steve Moran Has Record Sales Month

Keller Williams Suburban Tampa is proud to announce that Steve Moran was the number one single agent in July. Moran had a record month with over $3.6 million in closed volume for July 2019. He was recently recognized as the No. 3 single agent in the North Florida Region out of 6,625 Realtors.

Moran stated, “We are definitely blessed to receive recognition from Keller Williams…considering $3.6 million in a month is more than I did my entire first year 27 years ago…is quite an accomplishment. We have been blessed over the years because 90 percent of our business is from past client/friends.”

Moran can be reached at realtormorankw@gmail.com or 661-2476 (office).

Your CBD Store Brings High-Quality CBD Products To Market

Your CBD Store brings the highest quality CBD products to market. Products are formulated with customers’ needs in mind, using other cannabinoids and terpenes to create unique synergies that increase efficacy, target specific ailments and increase the binding of CBD.

It believes the customer should see the product from soil to oil and should be seeing the best product on the market along that journey. By setting the standards in the CBD industry, Your CBD Store is moving plant medicine to the 21st century.

Your CBD store is located at 823 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon. Call 968-7223 or visit on Facebook at Your CBD Store.

Vendors Sought For HEAT Fall Pop Up Market

Tampa Bay HEAT will hold its HEAT Fall Pop Up Market on Friday, October 11 from 6-9 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium, located at 12 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

There will be an opportunity to showcase your talents, meet new friends and make a little money for the holidays. The number of spaces is limited for each business category, so register early. This event will be heavily marketed.

Registration is $25 for HEAT members and $35 for non-HEAT members. Vendors must supply their own tables (8 ft. max) per booth and are in charge of all sales at their booth. You may pay via PayPal, drop your payment by the Homeschool Resource Center or mail to Tampa Bay HEAT, 1011 Knowles Rd., Brandon, 33511.

Strawberry Festival Theme Announced

The Florida Strawberry Festival announced its theme for the 85th annual event: ‘Our Perfect Vision!’

“We’re seeing 20/20,” said President Paul Davis. “Be on the lookout for some world-famous headline entertainment, incredible new food items and vendors at this year’s festival.”

A new theme is created for the festival each year to offer guests a glimpse of the experience they can expect at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays throughout the celebration.

The festival’s strawberry character featured in this year’s theme artwork is an intricate part of the event’s branding and advertising efforts. In this theme’s artwork, the iconic Mr. Berry wears a fedora, 2020 sunglasses and carries a plate of strawberry shortcake. The theme centralizes around the festival’s ‘Perfect Vision’ for fun, which includes rides, food, entertainment, shortcake and much more.

“The future looks bright,” said Davis. “We look forward to seeing our guests and hope they will enjoy all the 2020 Florida Strawberry Festival has to offer. It’s sure to be eye-catching.”