Katherine and Kaysara Mandry are not just mother and daughter, they are also the business owners of Paschall Blanc Art Studios and Gallery. This local art studio is a fresh new concept that provides an opportunity for artists at all levels to learn, experiment and express creativity. The studio is the brainchild of Katherine Mandry, owner of the Kumon center at the same location.

“My mom has always been passionate about art and as kids we were always exposed to art, so this seemed like the most logical business to open,” said Kaysara.

While there are many sip and paint type studios in the area, what makes this studio so unique is that it offers a variety of artistic options to the community.

“We are committed to teaching techniques. The goal behind every project is to learn a specific skill,” said Mandry.

The Mandrys have created a versatile space that can be used for art shows, art projects, fundraisers, birthday parties or just about any celebration. There are a variety of classes and workshops for kids, adults and families at affordable prices. In addition, local artists can rent the space and bring their own classes to the studio.

The studio does offer the standard sip and paint style classes, but it also gives customers the chance to learn different artistic skills. Examples of these skills include painting on different mediums, copper embossing, utilizing a cricket machine or operating a heat press. Aspiring artists can bring their own cricket machine and learn the many uses of it, or come and try out the studio’s machine before spending the money on their own.

“We allow people to experiment with their creativity and give them the space and equipment to do so,” added Mandry.

In addition to the many classes and workshops available, the studio is hosting a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 19 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be many free and low-cost projects available for kids, and it gives the community the opportunity to see this fabulous studio.

For more information on classes or renting the studio, please visit www.paschallblanc.com. The studio is located inside the Kumon center at 1114 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.