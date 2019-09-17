There is an old saying, “Caution is the parent of safety.” Daniel Accurso can relate to this old saying because he takes safety very seriously. He is the owner of Lint Guardian, a dryer vent cleaning company in Brandon.

“Traditional skills combined with superior technique and expertise, that’s what separates us from the rest,” Accurso said. “We are proud to say most of our jobs are referral business from satisfied customers. Whether it’s a customized job or for our basic dryer vent cleaning, you can rely on us.”

He moved from upstate New York to Florida more than 13 years ago. He has a degree in architectural design and construction, but after seven years in the HVAC cleaning trade in Florida, he realized a design flaw and niche in the design of exhausts for dryer venting.

“With yearly cleanings recommended by the dryer manufacturers and new smart dryers with air flow safety features to prevent fire, the common ‘Florida home’ design of long vent runs, exhausting out roofs is a recipe for disaster when not maintained properly,” Accurso said.

Accurso started Lint Guardian about five ago and now, with roughly more than 5,000 jobs completed, his experience in this trade has been mastered.

“As an owner and operator, my reputation and integrity is top priority on all jobs, and my quality of customer service speaks for itself,” he said. “As a company that specializes in strictly vent cleaning services, you can guarantee the job is done right the first time.”

He makes sure all his customers get the best price possible.

“With Lint Guardian, you will get straightforward pricing,” Accurso said. “If repairs are needed, we carry everything right on the truck, so down time is at minimal. When you book, you will be given a one-hour window with a technician that will show up on time and complete work in a timely and efficient manner, no need to take [an] entire day off. A brief education lesson on proper maintenance moving forward is always included.”

“As a locally owned small business operator, I enjoy getting out and meeting with my clients daily,” Accurso said. “Many great client relationships have grown throughout the years and giving my customers sound piece of mind and a quality service at an affordable price is my number one goal.”

To learn more, visit www.lintguardian.com or call Accurso at 400-2079. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays, 10 a.m-6 p.m.