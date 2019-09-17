Center Place Fine Arts and Civic Association (Center Place) is hosting Coach Bag Bingo on Tuesday, October 8. The event will be held at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. Doors open at 6 p.m. and bingo will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the event are $40 per person. Tickets can be purchased online through Eventbrite (www.Eventbrite.com) or at Center Place. This event sells out quickly, so you are encouraged to purchase your tickets now. Remaining tickets may be available at the door on the night of the event, but if you want to attend, you should not wait.

Coach Bag Bingo has been a sensational hit all across the country. Now is your chance to have a good time, take home a beautiful Coach bag and support a wonderful, local nonprofit, Center Place. Funds raised at the event will support children’s art programs at Center Place.

In addition to Coach Bag Bingo, there will also be raffle prizes, food, drinks and 50/50 tickets available.

Melissa Canfield, event chair for Coach Bag Bingo, said, “I am lucky to be on the board of directors at Center Place this year. One of the reasons I agreed to join this board and the reason we are hosting this event is to help support children and the arts in our community.”

Canfield added, “Many of the programs that Center Place hosts need local support. Art is such an important part of a child’s development from a young age. Fundraisers like this allow us to have a fun time, play bingo and win a new Coach purse while supporting the important programs Center Place offers to our community.”

Events like Coach Bag Bingo would not be possible without support.

Canfield said, “A special thank you goes out to our event sponsors, Teresa Fink with American Dream Home Mortgage and Tammy Holmberg of Chick-fil-A, Lake Brandon Village and Bloomingdale.”

If you have a business or just want to support children’s art programs at Center Place, please consider donating an item for the raffle prizes.

For more information on Center Place’s Coach Bag Bingo, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.