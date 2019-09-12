Seven-in-ten mothers of children under age 18 work outside their homes today, according to Pew Research. In her new book, This One’s for the Working Mama: Permission to Live with your Soul on Fire, Katie Alexander discusses the societal stereotypes for working women and develops a pathway to align personal and professional goals.

This book allows the reader to take inventory of the things taking time and space in their lives while considering choices that could result in a more purposeful journey. Working mothers are faced with challenges of finding balance and freedom from guilt over juggling their work, both inside and outside of home.

The message of the world in light of the Time’s Up movement and women’s advancement creates a pressure for women to be a part of a growing statistic of executive leadership. This narrative depicts working harder, making sacrifices and focusing on yourself above others.

Following the pathway to success as the world defines it leaves women coming up short, feeling discouraged and inadequate. While achieving this level of career success can still be attainable, the road to getting there could be fulfilling by shifting perspective.

In her faith-based’s debut, Alexander said she was inspired to write this book to provide working mothers with an alternative path, one that is grounded in Biblical wisdom and truth. As a six-figure earner and influencer in her industry, she has translated that experience into a book that points women to creating a strategic plan for their lives.

“This is the book that I wish I had 10 years ago on my journey to becoming a working mom,” she explained. “While I achieved success in my career and climbed our corporate ladder at a rapid pace, I found very few faith-based resources I could consult for career planning, personal development and motherhood from a working mom perspective. This book is for every mom who works outside the home, whether their goal is to be CEO of their company or stay content in their current job. The practical tips and guidance can provide the same soul freedom for every income level, job status and demographic of working mothers.”

The book is published by WestBow Press and is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit www.fortheworkingmama.com.