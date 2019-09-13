The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce’s (GRCC) annual Teaching to Excellence recently recognized Teachers of the Year and welcomed all new teachers, from 25 Riverview schools. The event was held on August 7 at The Regent. Teachers, principals and esteemed guests were given a warm, lively reception at the door by the Shark Cheerleaders of Riverview High School.

As teachers entered the ballroom, their first stop was the GRCC table, where they received a bright red reusable tote bags. With their bags in hand, they made their way to the 30+ Teacher Supply Stops, all sponsored and staffed by GRCC members.

The teachers were personally thanked for their work in our schools and were provided countless school supplies, coupons and tools to make their jobs easier. By the time the teachers reached the end of the Supply Stops, their bags were overflowing.

Michelle Mosher, president of Southshore Insurance Professionals and the 2019 GRCC, thanked everyone in the room for their dedication to making the community of Riverview great. She commended the teachers on their commitment to shaping young minds and acknowledged how challenging their job can be. She expressed how grateful we all are, that they are up to the challenge.

The Chamber is honored to have these schools as members of their organization and is proud of each and every one of them.

Event Chair Nikki Foster, also the public affairs manager for The Mosaic Company, delivered an award of appreciation to Dr. Earl Lennard for his many contributions to education in the community. The GRCC made a $500 donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Riverview in honor of Dr. Earl Lennard.

Foster said, “Supporting our local Chambers in our operating areas is an important part of engagement for Mosaic. Having the opportunity to be involved in specific events like Teaching to Excellence adds a richness that is humbling. Educators remain a backbone of our community and it’s more than a worthwhile endeavor to show our support for the positive impact they have on our children.”

The Chamber welcomed its top sponsors: ER 24/7 in Riverview, a Department of Brandon Regional Hospital, Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI), On The Move Productions, Owen & Dunivan Law Firm, South Bay Hospital, Southshore Insurance Professionals, The Mosaic Company, ABC Events, Brandon Law, Canine Cabana, Hillsborough Community College @ The Regent, Lifetouch, Suncoast Credit Union and more.

Visit www.riverviewchamber.com.