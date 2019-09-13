Why did you decide to become a teacher?

I chose to be a teacher because I wanted to influence the next generation in a positive way and I love working with the youth. My goal is to leave the world a little better than when I entered. I want every student know that they have a purpose and to use their gifts for good.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals as a teacher are to teach students the importance of being good citizens and to make a difference in their community.

How do you like to show your school spirit?

I try to represent Pepin as it is a great place to give students an opportunity that may not get that opportunity in the regular school setting.

What is your favorite food in your school cafeteria?

I pack my lunch. My wife is a fantastic cook. Sorry cafeteria!

What is your hidden talent?

I play professional dodgeball, as crazy as that sounds. And yes, it’s better than the movie ;).

What is your favorite book and why?

The Bible. I read it consistently and it’s my compass in life.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

You miss 100% of the shots you DON’T take.

What is something you would like to see changed in our school system?

Less focus on technology and more focus on social skills for students. Technology is great, but we are losing skill sets that our students will need in life.