On Thursday, September 12, the Angel Foundation held a luncheon for community leaders at The Regent. More than 40 community leaders from local businesses, nonprofits and the school board gathered together to network and encourage one another to make a difference in the community.

The Angel Foundation’s mission is “to partner with businesses and individuals to be a caring resource for families in our community experiencing temporary crisis due to a life-threatening illness or catastrophic event.” It matches families with Angel Teams made up of local business owners and volunteers who can provide the assistance needed.

“This luncheon is the first of many,” said Liz Brewer, the executive director of the Angel Foundation. “We felt that there was an opportunity to invite community leaders who couldn’t get out of their offices on a monthly basis but would attend a quarterly event.”

Brewer continued, “We want to share with our community some new initiatives being done here at the foundation and second, to have a ‘leadership’ emphasis and spotlight a business leader that will share their insight and how they have been successful in business.”

Dr. Alessandro Anzalone, the Interim Campus President at HCC Brandon Campus, was the guest speaker for the leadership spotlight. He shared experiences in his current and past positions imparting wisdom and valuable lessons learned over the years. Additionally, each table was provided with a leadership quote to discuss and apply to real-life scenarios.

“We have amazing leaders in this community, and we want to bring everyone together to meet the needs of others,” said Shannon Keil, the Angel Foundation’s new president, “We are not just a resource for Brandon but for other surrounding communities.”

Keil announced the Angel Foundation’s vision to expand outside of the Greater Brandon Area, calling it ‘Angel in a Box.’ The nonprofit will assist other surrounding communities in Florida with establishing their own Angel Foundation.

The next luncheon is scheduled for January. If you would like to get involved in the Angel Foundation or attend these luncheons, visit www.angelfoundationfl.com or call 689-6889. The Angel Foundation is located at 1210 Millennium Pkwy., Ste. 2010 in Brandon.