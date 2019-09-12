Accent American, Inc. Wins Gold And Celebrates 35 Years

The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Accent American, Inc. Owners Ken and Lisa Jordan were thrilled with the large turnout.

Attendees included members of GRCC as well as members of Lisa’s Revenue Generating Activities (RGA) networking group and visitors of her ribbon-cutting partners, 3 C’s Catering and inRsite Solutions.

Family-owned and operated since 1985, Accent American Cleaning and Disaster Restoration proudly serves Hillsborough, Pinellas and most of Pasco Counties. It received a recent designation as Gold Winner Best of the Best People’s Choice Awards by the Tampa Bay Times in the Carpet Cleaning category.

Accent American’s IICRC-certified technicians work hard to develop and to maintain their reputation for honesty and integrity while also investigating new methods, techniques and educational opportunities to improve its business.

Call 621-6015 or visit www.accentamerican.com.

Chamber Celebrates Grand Opening Of Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q

New restaurants such as Willie Jewell’s Old School Bar-B-Q always make a great reason for members to attend a ribbon-cutting. The appetizer samples and special discount offered to attendees were an added bonus thanks to Operating Partner Raymond Tubel. The official celebration was held on July 26.

Willie Jewell’s is the fast-casual sister concept of the 70-year-old Southern Pit Bar-B-Q legend Bono’s Pit Bar-B-Q, and like Bono’s, Willie Jewell’s smokes all of its barbecue the old-fashioned way, the low and slow method.

Willie Jewell’s was founded in 2009 and named after Willie Jewell Daniels, a young girl rescued from the streets and offered a job. It was soon realized that she was an exceptional cook and many of the recipes are attributed Ms. Jewell’s legend.

Willie Jewell’s is located at 10787 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview. You can plan your order ahead of time by visiting williejewells.com or call 741-3588. There are other local locations in Carrollwood, Seminole City and Largo.

3 C’s Catering Ribbon-Cutting And Cafe Delanie

The GRCC welcomed new member 3 C’s Catering with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was held in conjunction with two other GRCC members: Accent American, Inc and inRsite Solutions. The outstanding food served during the event was a showcase to 3 C’s magnificent catering abilities.

3 C’s Catering provides reliable, professional and affordable catering and event management services incorporating its delicious, homemade, award-winning food and will develop a specific menu to fit your taste and budget.

Please also check out Cafe Delanie, located in Tampa at Rivergate Office Complex next to the Dallas Bull, just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at 3016 US Hwy. 301 N., Ste. 300. This is where you might have a chance to meet daughter Delanie and order one of her menu items of the week, with all proceeds going to her charity of the month.

For information on Delanie’s Lemonade Stand, visit Cafe Delanie on Facebook. For 3 C’s Catering, visit 3cscatering.net or call 753-9900.

GRCC Celebrates Coastal Catering’s New Event Space

Members along with staff and friends of Coastal Catering gathered to celebrate the new event space and preview holiday offerings.

Coastal wants to be your caterer and now it even has space for your party. It services weddings, corporate functions, private parties and much more. Coastal Catering wants to make your event a success, including everything from décor and atmosphere to cocktails and appetizers. It will help you bring your ideas to life for an event that everyone will remember.

Leading up to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Coastal Catering offered specials with an intent to donate a portion of the proceeds to ECHO of Riverview, which provides residents with emergency food, clothing and access to life-stabilizing programs and resources. Cheryl Saxe of Coastal Catering personally handed over a check for $466.

Coastal Catering is located at 9429 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. Visit www.coastalcateringfl.com/ or call 407-6530.

Vital Life Savers Grand Opening

GRCC members gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Vital Life Savers on August 15. Attendees were given a tour of the learning space and a CPR demonstration. The manikins used for the demonstration flashed green when techniques were properly applied and a popular kid’s song, Baby Shark, was provided as a guide for compression speed.

Vital Life Savers provides American Heart Association certification and recertification courses in BLS/CPR, ACLS and PALS in the Tampa Bay area. Courses are taught by healthcare providers in a relaxed and fun environment. The small classes provide the perfect atmosphere for learning in a comfortable and nonintimidating environment.

At Vital Life Savers, its goal is to be your source for certification of American Heart Association courses. Vital Life is located at 644 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon (directly behind Stonewood Grill & Tavern). Register for and read more about classes at https://vital-heart.com/ or call 333-0666.