Introduce Your Child To The Business World At Kid Entrepreneur Expo

The Tampa Bay HEAT is excited to announce its first ever Mini Merchants Kid Entrepreneur Expo, which will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. This will be a great way to introduce your child (ages 5-18) to the wonderful world of business in a fun, hands-on event.

Did you know that kids who are involved with business may develop a better work ethic, foster a stronger respect for money, think creatively, improve their people skills and learn to set goals? Participants will learn to write a business plan starting with a creative idea. They will learn about marketing, finances, pricing and profits.

The expo will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium, 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Newsome Chorus Yard Sale

Donations are being collected for Newsome Chorus Yard Sale, which takes place on Saturday, October 12 from 6:30-11 a.m. in front of Newsome High School, 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. From small items such as clothes, books and toys to larger items such as furniture, exercise equipment, all is appreciated. Donations can be picked up at your convenience.

To coordinate pick up, call Carol at NewsomeChorusYardSale@gmail.com. Donations accepted until October 11.

Bloomingdale Bandits Charity Golf Tournament

A charity golf tournament will be held on Saturday, October 12 to benefit the Bloomingdale Bandits. Registration is 11:30 a.m. and Shotgun start is 1 p.m. Dinner and Awards follow at 6 p.m.

Lunch and dinner are included. The cost is $100 per player and $375 for a foursome. Sponsors are also needed.

The tournament will be held at Bloomingdale Golfers Club, 4113 Great Golfers Pl. in Valrico and is being held to help with expenses for a trip to Cooperstown. For more information, contact Brandee Wilson at 334-315-2653 to register or for more information.

Competitors Sought For Hillsborough’s Active Life Games

The Active Life Games, organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, help promote physical and mental fitness through an Olympic-style competition that attracts hundreds of adults age 50 and older each year.

The 39th annual competition continues the tradition of offering a variety of contests for all skill and fitness levels. Events range from track and field to cycling to pickleball to billiards, dominoes and horseshoes. Some of the more than two dozen events are qualifiers for state competition.

Registration costs $15 for one event or $25 for unlimited events. An additional $25 charge added for those participating in the golf competition, which includes a cart. Games will be held October 7-18.

The games serve as a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games. Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org and search for ‘Active Life Games’ for more information and to register.

Plant City Community Chorale To Perform FallSong For Fall Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual fall concert, FallSong, at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 12 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

The chorale, under the direction of Claudia Bolaño Becerra, will perform beautiful spiritual pieces such as Hold Me, Rock Me and Lord Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace. Favorites like 42nd Street and When I Fall In Love will have you smiling and humming along while El Grillo (The Cricket) will find you tapping your toes along to the jazzy samba beat.

Additionally, the chorale will feature soprano Emma Stamper, who was selected for the National Honor Choir by the American Choral Directors Association.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org; from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Advance tickets are $12. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

Virtual Flight Of Honor Mission Honors Veterans Who Can’t Make Trip To D.C.

Polk County Flight to Honor along with Cornerstone Hospice would like to announce its Fourth Virtual Flight to Honor on Saturday, October 5.

St. Paul Lutheran Church, 4450 Harden Blvd. in Lakeland will be its host for this day of honoring our veterans from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War or veterans with any condition that they believe makes them unable to make the day trip to Washington DC to visit the monuments erected in their Honor.

Virtual Flight to Honor Special Mission 4 will commence at 10 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul Lutheran. For more information or to download an application, visit https://www.polkveteranscouncil.com/virtual-flight-to-honor.html or email pgruber@cshospice.org.