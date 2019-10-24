The Tampa Greek Festival at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church in South Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood has been a staple in the Tampa Bay community for 38 years. What better way to spend the weekend, Friday to Sunday, November 8-10, than satisfying your cravings for Greek lamb, gyros, herb lemon chicken and other delicious authentic Greek dishes?

St. John’s famous finishing touches, such as baklava, kourambiedes, koulourakia and many other famous Greek pastry treats are a tasty excuse to stay just a little longer and enjoy live music until closing where you will enjoy live music by Greek bouzouki band John Demas & the Omega Project. St. John’s Glendi Dance Groups will perform around the clock.

While you enjoy the entertainment, you can have some made-to-order Greek coffee or enjoy a full bar with signature Greek drinks.

The bakaliko, or ‘neighborhood market,’ will feature traditional pantry items essential to every well-stocked Greek kitchen, and the Mediterranean Open Air Market will showcase jewelry, clothes and more.

This family event includes a children’s play zone. Guided tours of St. John’s will give visitors an opportunity to experience the luminescent iconography and symbolism of this ancient Christian faith. Tours will be led by Father Stavros Akrotirianakis and Pastoral Assistant Charlie Hambos.

St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church shares its blessings with the Tampa community by giving a portion of the festival proceeds to charity and supporting LifePath Hospice as well as Love INC., a ministry mobilizing local churches to transform lives and communities in the Name of Christ.

According to Catherine Mitseas, the public relations volunteer, “The Tampa Greek Festival is truly a cherished community event. It attracts more than 8,000 people over the weekend who enjoy the warm family atmosphere created by our loving volunteers.”

The cost is $2 per person at the door. Hours are Friday, November 8 from 12 Noon-10 p.m.; Saturday, November 9 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Sunday, November 10 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

There will be free admission on Friday, November 8 only from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Entry is free for military families and children under 12 years old. Parking is free. St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church is located at 2418 W. Swann Ave. in Tampa.

For more information, visit TampaGreekFestival.com or on Facebook at TampaGreekFestival.