Tampa, Fla. – After receiving more than 1600 school name recommendations, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to name our district’s new high school Jule F. Sumner High School.

Sumner High School is scheduled to open in Fall 2020, in the fast-growing area of southeastern Hillsborough County. It will be the first new high school to open in more than ten years in our district.

Jule Sumner was an early pioneer in Hillsborough County. He was born in 1884 in Kissimmee and his family moved to Hillsborough County in 1907. Ten years later, Jule Sumner bought 240 acres to start his own cattle ranch near Boyette Road. Jule (pronounced like “jewel”) Sumner and his family have been longtime contributors to Hillsborough County and their legacy is a vital part of our community’s history.

Last month, Dave Brown was named the principal of the new high school. Principal Brown and other district leaders held community meetings to gather name recommendations. Suggestions also came in to our district by email.