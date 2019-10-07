By Kyle Karpiscak

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) chose Dominic Gonnella from Bloomingdale High School as its ‘Athlete of the Week’ for the week in September.

Nominated by Athletic Director Nate Francis, Gonnella was praised for his performance in Bloomingdale’s first home game this season.

“Dominic led his team to a season opener victory against Newsome,” Francis said. “He carried the ball 11 times for 170 yards and three touchdowns. In addition to being a great athlete, Dominic has demonstrated great leadership and sportsmanship throughout his athletic career at Bloomingdale.”

A leader by nature, Gonnella hopes to help his Bloomingdale Bulls reach further success, more so than what they were met with last season.

“My goal is to play deeper in the playoffs than we did last year and play for a state championship ring,” Gonnella said. “I would also like to run for 1,000 yards this season.”

Seeking to make Bloomingdale High School history, Gonnella says he wants to accomplish something big for the community. He wants to have an accomplishment that he can hold on to for the rest of his life.

“The strength of our schedule is very tough this season,” he said. “We had a lot of graduating seniors and I am trying to be a leader and lead a young team to play like an experienced team. I need to keep the team disciplined and confident. Studying film week after week helps me prepare and up my game. I keep a positive attitude and encourage my teammates to do the same.”

Gonnella is prepared to go the distance, no matter the cost. He is always willing and ready to put in the effort because he knows that there are others that want it as bad as he does.

“Never stop grinding,” Gonnella said. “Somebody else is always working harder.”

Florida Orthopaedic Institute’s Athlete of the Week campaign is designed to focus on student-athletes, recognizing them for their hard work and dedication both on and off the field.

Athletes are chosen by a coach who feels the athlete does his or her best to put direction into action, makes a significant contribution to the team and continuously works to improve his or her skills, attitude and training. Athletes can earn the award in recognition of excellent leadership by serving as role models for his or her peers.

For more information on Florida Orthopaedic, visit www.floridaortho.com.