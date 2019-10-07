October is a great month for all things spooky. If you are looking for something unique to do, look no further than the Tampa Theatre as they present A Nightmare on Franklin Street. The Tampa Theatre offers so much during this season, from films to special events and tours to, for the first time ever, two live shows.

In addition to the live shows, the Tampa Theatre will offer their popular Ghost of Tampa Theatre Tours and an all-new Paranormal Investigative Experience.

First, the Tampa Theatre will kick off its popular A Nightmare on Franklin Street series with Last Podcast on the Left live on stage on Friday, October 18. Jill Witecki with the Tampa Theatre explained, “Last Podcast on the Left barrels headlong into all things horror. Hosts Ben Kissel, Marcus Parks and Henry Zebrowski cover all kinds of dark subjects. Whether its cults, killers or cryptid encounters, Last Podcast on the Left laughs into the abyss that is the dark side of humanity.”

Tickets are $26 plus fees. There are a limited number of VIP Meet and Greet tickets available for $101 plus fees.

On Saturday, October 19, the theatre will present The Rocky Horror Picture Show with a special live preshow with Barry Bostwick (Brad) at 7 p.m. and midnight. Bostwick will talk about his experience in making the film.

Tickets are $26 plus fees and a limited number of VIP tickets at $101 plus fee are also available.

Next, on Saturday, October 26, come see Phantasmagoria X – Reckoning at 7 p.m.

Witecki said, “Phantasmagoria brings their unique brand of ‘whimsical macabre’ terrors to the lineup, presenting the 10th anniversary main stage installment of their long-running, critically-acclaimed series live on the theatre’s stage.”

This show contains elements of horror and is recommended for children 8 and older.

Tickets are $26.00 plus fees.

The Tampa Theatre will offer Ghost of Tampa Theatre Tours everyday through Halloween beginning on Friday, October 18. Tours are offered at 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on two nights. In addition, Paranormal Investigation Experience will be offered after two shows on Sunday, October 20 and October 27.

Ghost Tour tickets are $15. The Paranormal Investigation Experience is an additional $25.

The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Downtown Tampa. For more information and to get tickets, please visit www.tampatheatre.org/Nightmare.