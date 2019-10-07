Everyone has a life story. Some people are compelled to write about their life story. Some, like Jerry Humphrey, have even written complete books and had them published.

Humphrey took the Life Story Writing Workshop offered at the Bloomingdale Regional Library a few years ago. His book, Heritage & Hope, has now been published and is available on Amazon for just $10 plus tax and delivery.

Humphrey explained that his book “Includes history, family, biography, nostalgia, truth, redemption in Christ and purpose. It is the memoirs of a 75-year-old native Floridian’s nostalgic years in Eastern Hillsborough County during the ‘40s and ‘50s and the ‘New South’ in the ‘60s. His known family history extends from the mid-1700s in an evolving America.”

Humphrey was born on September 16, 1943. He was home delivered into a large family living in Dover, Florida in the midst of World War II. He graduated from Auburn University and is retired from a career in construction estimating. He and his wife, Karen, recently celebrated their 50th anniversary.

Humphrey explained that he was prompted to write Heritage & Hope so that “Our future generations will have a record of our family history and heritage. Later in life, they may add volumes for their own journeys.”

When asked what he wants readers to know about him and his book, Humphrey said, “Hope is in our natural family on earth and our family of God in the Body of Christ. It was a blessing for our family to stay the course together in unity as one, regardless of our daily challenges.”

Humphrey conducted extensive research to write his book. He utilized many sources, including historical articles from the Tampa Bay Times (formerly the Tampa Tribune). In addition, his youngest brother, Donald, provided extensive family genealogy research for the book.

Humphrey will have a book signing during the Annual Pioneer Heritage Day on Saturday, November 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the East Hillsborough Historical Society located in the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. Book readings are also being scheduled.

You can contact Humphrey at jhjhumphrey@aol.com.

The award-winning Life Story Writing Workshops are sponsored by the Friends of the Library. The workshops will once again be offered sometime in January 2020 at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.

For information, visit www.hcplc.org.