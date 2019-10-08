The Brandon League of Fine Arts and Center Place Fine Arts presented Artworks 2019. An artists’ reception was held on Thursday, September 12 at Center Place in Brandon. At that time, awards were given to the top artists.

Lionel Sanchez served as this year’s judge for Artworks 2019. Sanchez is a signature member of the Colorado Watercolor Society, Miami Watercolor Society and the Gold Coast Watercolor Society. He explained what he looks for when judging an art show.

“Utilizing elements and principles of design, I look for a good composition with a strong focal point, thus opening a dialogue between the artist and the viewer,” said Sanchez.

Christopher Klein, president of the Brandon League of Fine Arts, said, “We team up with Center Place to nurture an awareness of the venue, and the work done there as well.”

Klein added, “The quality of the artwork submitted for Artworks keeps improving as the years pass. The reception was well attended, and we had a good time conversing with the artists.”

There are five winners for Artworks 2019. Deborah Biasetti took first place for her piece entitled Me Too. Kathy Durdin was awarded second place for her piece, Jewelry Seller. Third place was given to Margaret Conte for her piece called Sofia, the Flower Girl. Barbara Tudek took fourth place for her piece called Breakfast at Dawn. Honorable Mention was awarded to Sue Downes Allen for her artwork called Web of My Own Making.

Klein said, “We sponsor this show each year to bring awareness of the art produced here in the area. We also want to expose our community of artists outside of our immediate purview.”

The Brandon League of Fine Arts, originally called the Brandon Area Art Center, was established in 1959 by a group of Brandon-area artists and art lovers. The name was changed in 1977 to better reflect the growing scope of the members’ interests.

Artworks was first organized in 2000. As the Brandon League of Fine Arts is now in its 60th year, the organization continues to champion fine arts in the Greater Brandon community.

For more information on the Brandon League of Fine Arts, please visit www.bfla.us. For more information on Center Place, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.