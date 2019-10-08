The month of October is Founder’s Month for the Greater Brandon community. In celebration of this, Center Place is hosting a special monthlong exhibit consisting of 60 large historical photographs. The photographs date back to the 1800s and take viewers on a historical tour of Brandon through the 1960s.

The photographs can be viewed during Center Place’s normal operations hours. In addition, Center Place is hosting an Art Reception on Thursday, October 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. The community is invited.

You can meet local author Michael Wigh, who wrote Brandon, Florida – Images In Time. Wigh will present a 30-minute presentation that complements his book, which dates back to the pioneers of the 1800s.

Lisa Rodriguez, marketing director for Center Place, said, “Michael Wigh will have his book for sale that evening with a special price of $25. This makes the book a very nice holiday gift.”

Rodriguez added, “If you already have a copy of his wonderful book, bring it with you and he will sign it, making it an extra special keepsake.”

The photo collection was donated to Center Place by Julia Moseley and friends in the late 1980s in order to preserve the local history. The collection consists of photos of horses on Valrico Lake, cattle, orange groves, post offices, lumber mills, Buckhorn Springs, Brandon State Road 60 and more.

Rodriguez said, “I worked with Julia Moseley and Pat Odiorne to do research and create a caption for each photo. It was a work of love.”

Rodriguez added, “When you see this exhibit, you step back in time. You experience a way of life that was much simpler in some ways but harder in other ways. They farmed the land, planted citrus groves and raised farm animals. They only had dirt paths and horses for transportation.”

Center Place itself has been serving the Greater Brandon area since 1979. The current location, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon, came about as a result of a partnership with the Hillsborough County Library System.

“We are one of a handful of communities in the nation that has this combination library/cultural center facility. It is a wonderful partnership with a rich history,” explained Rodriguez.

For information on the upcoming Historical Photographs Art Exhibit and other events at Center Place, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org.