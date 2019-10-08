The Hyundai Santa Fe XL is history and has now been replaced by a new flagship, the Palisade, for 2020. Apart from a longer wheelbase and being larger, higher and wider than its predecessor, this one is a knockout. We had the opportunity of first driving the midsize SUV on the curvy and hilly Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, North Carolina, before testing it on Tampa streets.

Available in a seven or eight-passenger configuration, the Palisade gets a sole powertrain: 3.8-liter V-6 engine pumping out 291 horsepower @ 6,000 rpm and 262 pounds-feet of torque @ 5,200 rpm, more than adequate to climb the mountainous terrain of “America’s Favorite Drive.” The 8-speed auto gearbox with paddle shifters is immaculate, offering instantaneous up and down moves. The SUV is also fitted with an engine start/stop system, which turns the engine off at a halt to save fuel.

An independent MacPherson strut front and multilink rear suspension does a particularly good job of soaking bumps and potholes with skill in this front-wheel or all-wheel-drive ride. Also worth noting is the motor-driven power rack-and-pinion steering, effortless at higher speeds or while pulling into a parking lot. Also serving the overall efforts is 59 percent advanced high-strength steel and sound-damping materials that hold wind and road noise to a minimum.

The Palisade shows off a mammoth cascading Hyundai grille with ‘crocodile eye’ LED headlights, daytime running lights and turn signals. It comes standard with Hyundai SmartSense, which includes forward-collision avoidance, safe exit and lane keeping assist and smart cruise control. There also are 10 airbags, four-wheel anti-lock brakes with brake assist, vehicle stability/traction control, front/rear crumple zones, daytime running lights and tire pressure monitoring system.

Switch over to eco, comfort, smart and sport drive modes (snow and AWD lock for all-wheel drive) via a knob on the center console. Also offered are an eight-way power driver’s seat; 10.2-inch LCD touch screen for nav, phone and audio; 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay; heads-up display; cooled/heated front and second-row Nappa leather seat which folds via a power button, as does the third row; dual sunroof; surround-view monitor; tilt/telescopic steering column; dual auto a/c; seven USB ports; and 16 cup/bottle holders, and more depending on the trim.

Base-priced at $31,550 and peaking at $44,700 (luxurious Limited), the Palisade is great value for the money. Don’t be deluded into believing that the mighty 4,387-pound vehicle lacks muscle. In fact, the gas pedal releases forceful but silent acceleration to make the Palisade an elegant, pleasing and easy-riding companion. And Hyundai’s five-year, 60,000-mile basic and 10-year, 100,000-mile powertrain warranties should convince you to sign on the dotted line.

