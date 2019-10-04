Your Pie, the original fast casual pizza concept, opened in Brandon on September 13 at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. The brick oven pizzeria offers a customizable, down-the-line experience.

This is its eighth Florida location. Your Pie Brandon is owned and operated by Theresa and Karen Sharkey, who look forward to bringing Brandon a new way to experience pizza.

“We were initially drawn to Your Pie because the build-your-own pizza model piqued our interest,” said Theresa Sharkey. “As we learned more about the brand, we were impressed with the leadership and found that their values and mission aligned really well with our own. We love what they stand for, with a strong focus on serving the community and providing a family-friendly environment. We want to be the go-to family restaurant where every family member, no matter what age, can enjoy a good meal together with no need to compromise or sacrifice.”

Prior to its official grand opening, Your Pie Brandon hosted Dine and Donate events where monetary donations were collected on behalf of the Campo Family YMCA.

“The Campo Family YMCA is more than just a gym and swim,” said Executive Director Jarrod Williams. “Last year alone, the Campo Y provided more than $400,000 in subsidies to individuals and families so that they can learn the life lessons of water safety, learn the value of teamwork through youth sports programs and reach their health and wellness goals and live a better life. At the Y, we believe in strengthening the foundation of community, and thanks to Your Pie Brandon, we will be able to help impact our community together. We are very excited to receive support from another organization that cares as deeply about the community it serves as we do. Thank you, Your Pie Brandon, for helping us transform lives.”

“Our dream has always been to build a business that benefits our local community,” said Karen Sharkey. “We want to use Your Pie as a platform to serve the residents of Brandon and the surrounding areas, both in and outside our store, and we hope to be known for supporting worthy causes that matter most to this community.”

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by culinary entrepreneur Drew French, who aimed to create an innovative restaurant concept offering high-quality, brick oven pizza at incredible speed. Your Pie began franchising in 2010 and now shares its mission with nearly 70 stores across the United States, with about 50 locations in development.

While family recipes and Italian culture helped lay the foundation for its processes and exceptional quality, Your Pie has continued to build upon this foundation with new ingredients, innovative recipes and endless choices to create a one-of-a-kind experience with traditional roots and a flair all its own.

Your Pie uses hand-tossed dough, only fresh ingredients, homemade pizza sauces and salad dressings, and it offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free pizzas in addition to its traditional pizzas, chopped salads and paninis. All menu items, including its rotating seasonal menu, are inspired by family recipes from the Italian island of Ischia. The store also offers craft beer, wine and Italian-style gelato pairings designed to perfectly complement guests’ custom pizza creations.

Members of the Osprey Observer staff tried the pizza during its soft opening. Everyone enjoyed not only the fresh ingredients on pizza that tasted great, but also the fun of creating interesting combinations to try. Everyone agreed that they would return.

Your Pie Brandon is located at 125 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon and can be reached at 502-6354. For more information, visit www.yourpie.com.