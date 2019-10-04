Local residents are invited to do something a little different with their Saturday nights this fall. Businesses in FishHawk Ranch’s Park Square are coordinating the Movies in the Park series for the second year with fun new attractions for the whole family.

The series, which kicked off last month with Aladdin, is coordinated by Eric Soncrant, owner of the Art Monkey Emporium.

“Our goal is [to] provide fun things for families to do in Park Square,” said Soncrant. “We want Park Square to be active with our community’s families.”

Voting is currently underway for the first October movie, which will take place on October 5. The options are The Secret Life of Pets 2, Avengers: End Game, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Shazam.

“Our first movie had bear hugs where kids could make their own stuffed animals, and they’ll be back for more events throughout the year,” said Soncrant. “We are working on some other surprises as well.”

On October 19, Park Square will welcome local band Smakk for a concert, and two other concerts will take place during the series with a Winterfest event scheduled for November 30. All movies are free to everyone and will be shown on a 19-foot inflatable movie screen starting at dusk.

“Come out at 6 p.m. to visit with our sponsors and order dinner, drinks and dessert from Park Square businesses,” said Soncrant. “We couldn’t do this without the generosity of all of our sponsors, so please support them so we can keep building these events and provide more free fun in Park Square.”

The event’s featured sponsor is the Tony Baroni Team at Keller Williams Realty and the starring sponsors are Watts Dental and Motion Chirotherapy. Other sponsors include Certified Roofers, Tampa Printer, LadyBird Academy – FishHawk, Davenports Daily Delights, Briggs Family Insurance Services Amerifirst, Brandon Sports and Aquatic Center, Foundation Title and Trust, TECO Energy, Brandon Stem Cell Clinic and the Law Office of Kari L. McDonald.

For more information, call the Art Money Emporium at 315-9803. Visit Art Monkey’s Facebook page to learn more and vote on upcoming movies. Park Square is located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia.