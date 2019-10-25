East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday, November 12 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker scheduled for November is Genet Stewart with Ruth’s List.

For more information, visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train, Collectible Show/Sale

On Saturday, November 23, vendors will be on hand selling model trains, various hobbies, collectibles and die-cast cars. There will be a running train layout for the children to enjoy. Come out and bring the kids.

The show will take place at the Hillsborough Fairgrounds, 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. Credit cards accepted.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, please contact Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com.

Strawberry Festival Theme Announced

The Florida Strawberry Festival’s theme for the 85th annual event is ‘Our Perfect Vision!’

“We’re seeing 20/20,” said President Paul Davis. “Be on the lookout for some world-famous headline entertainment, incredible new food items and vendors at this year’s festival.”

A new theme is created for the festival each year to offer guests a glimpse of the experience they can expect at the 11-day event. It also unifies vendors, FFA chapters, organizations, corporate partners and exhibitors who create parade floats and displays throughout the celebration. The festival’s strawberry character featured in this year’s theme artwork is an intricate part of the event’s branding and advertising efforts.

In this theme’s artwork, the iconic Mr. Berry wears a fedora, 2020 sunglasses and carries a plate of strawberry shortcake. The theme centralizes around the festival’s ‘Perfect Vision’ for fun, which includes rides, food, entertainment, shortcake and much more.

Brandon Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7) nonprofit organization, will hold its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, November 2 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon. There will be 30 dealers/45 tables and a free gold coin drawing. Admission and parking are free. There will be free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There will be free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and will offer free verbal opinions along with $10 slabbing. For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Traffic Light Meeting For St. Stephen Church

Hillsborough County representatives have agreed to meet with St. Stephen members on Friday, November 15 to hear firsthand concerns about the traffic issues. A petition will be presented at that time and the results of their investigation will be explained. Please plan on attending this very important meeting in the St. Stephen Church, Family Life Center, located at 10118 Saint Stephen Cir. in Riverview at 7 p.m.

Family and friends are invited to come to express support. Attendance is imperative for drivers or passengers who have been in an accident at or near the intersection or have firsthand knowledge of an accident. Residents and businesses in the area are also encouraged to attend.

International Folk Fair Returns To Vinoy Park

SPIFFS 45th Annual International Folk Fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday, October 24-27, at Vinoy Park in downtown St. Petersburg. The four-day festival showcases food and culture from 36+ ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony for new American citizens.

SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment.

For more information, visit www.spiffs.org.

Walk To End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place on Saturday, November 2, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony—a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants come together to fight Alzheimer’s.

Fundraising dollars fuel the Association’s mission and having participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in the Hillsborough County community. While there is no fee to register, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Murder Mystery Dinner – A Taste Of Killer Wine

Congregation Beth Shalom of Brandon is presenting a Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Stowers Funeral Home, located at 401 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

This will set the atmosphere for interactive family fun, where you can volunteer to be a suspect or help investigate the murder to win prizes. Enjoy a full vegetarian dinner and entertaining ‘killer’ evening.

Ticket sales end on Tuesday, November 12 and will not be sold on the day of the event. Call 681-6547 or purchase tickets at bethshalon-brandon.org. Scroll down to the event link. Tickets are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for CBS members and $5 for children under 13 years old.

Knights Of Columbus Patriotism Spirit Week

The Knights of Columbus Monsignor John F. Scully Assembly #3418 of Riverview is sponsoring a Patriotism Day Celebration on Wednesday night, November 6 at Bloomingdale Pizza from 4-9 p.m., featuring Patriotic Songs led by a local Men’s Ensemble and guest speaker Kelly Kowall of My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin.

Bloomingdale Pizza will donate 10 percent of sales to Assembly #3418, including takeout. Mention ‘Knights for Vets’ from Monday, November 4 through Thursday, November 7. Proceeds will support the VAVS (VA Hospital Veteran’s Services) and My Warrior’s Place in Ruskin (mywarriorsplace.org).

Bloomingdale Pizza is located at 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Remember to say: Knights for Vets when you order. If you can’t attend but want to help Veterans, you can send a check payable to K of C Assembly #3418 to Sir Knight Mark Lovejoy, 6951 Cohasset Cir., Riverview, FL 33578.

AMERICAN PICKERS To Film In Florida

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Florida. They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the area in December 2019. AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. As they hit the backroads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

Send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST. Facebook page: @GotAPick.