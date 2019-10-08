Construction is underway, and on schedule, for the new 35,000 sq. ft. library expected to open in Riverview late in the summer of 2020.

The building, located on Balm Riverview Rd., slightly north of the intersection with Boyette Rd. and across from the YMCA’s Camp Cristina, will replace the current 8,000 sq. ft. Riverview Library, which was built in 1979.

“The community, which has experienced explosive growth in recent years, has outgrown the current library,” said David Wullschleger, the library operations manager.

The location will serve residents from Riverview, Gibsonton and Apollo Beach, all of which are seeing consistent growth.

According to the Hillsborough County Public Library’s website, in fiscal year 2018, the census estimated the population of these areas to be 113,000.

The current Riverview Library, located at 10509 Riverview Dr., has seen 103,810 residents check out 203,186 items in its history.

The cost for the new building is estimated at $12.6 million and will be paid for from the Library Capital Projects Fund.

After an extensive design phase, including multiple public meetings for resident input, construction began in May.

“At this point, the site work has been completed and we are expecting the slab to be poured in the near future,” said Wullschleger.

The new building, designed with a 1940s Florida coastal vibe, will house eight meeting rooms with seating capacities from four to 150, a recording studio with two editing suites, a screened-in reading porch, comfortable seating with access to power and Wi-Fi, a separate 5,000 sq. ft. children’s area, a Friends of the Library bookstore and a vending cafe. Five of the meeting rooms will be available to the public after hours, a service that the current library is unable to offer.

Designers placed priority on sustainability and the library will boast a solar panel system on its roof, an electric car charging station and will focus on native and drought-resistant landscaping.

To learn more about the project, visit www.hcplc.org. The current Riverview Library, which is open Monday-Tuesday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., can be reached at 273-3652.