Changes are coming to two of Riverview’s busiest intersections. Hillsborough County recently held public meetings informing residents about proposed improvement projects for the intersection of US Hwy. 301 and Riverview Dr. and the intersection of Providence Rd. and Watson Rd. Both projects have the goal of improving safety and traffic flow for drivers in the area.

At US 301 and Riverview Dr. the County is recommending adding a second westbound left turn lane with a shared westbound through/right turn lane on Riverview Dr. Eastbound lanes on Riverview Dr. would be reassigned to include an exclusive right turn lane and shared through/left turn lane. A directional median opening, accommodating the westbound left turn movement would be implemented on westbound Riverview Dr.

“The intersection improvements at Riverview Dr. and US 301 are intended to reduce delay and improve safety,” said Hillsborough County’s Chris Wilkerson. “An additional westbound turn lane will move more cars through the intersection from the westbound Riverview Dr. lanes to southbound on US 301 where traffic counts have indicated a need. The improved intersection operations will increase safety with reduced delay and reduced crashes.”

The $1.3 million Capital Improvement Project would also include additional features for pedestrian safety and ADA accessibility.

At the intersection of Providence Rd. and Watson Rd., Hillsborough County’s Public Works is recommending the addition of a traffic signal, a southbound left turn lane on Providence Rd., a westbound right turn lane on Watson Rd. and a sidewalk segment to complete the gap along the north side of Watson Rd.

The project will also include upgraded pedestrian features and the new lanes will be constructed within the existing public right of way. The project has a budget of $1.5 million.

To learn more, visit www.HCFLGov.net/CountyProjects.