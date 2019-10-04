Automaker Henry Ford once said, “The only real security that a man can have in this world is a reserve of knowledge, experience and ability.” Matthew Lundgren would agree with Mr. Ford because he, too, has a wealth of knowledge in security. Lundgren is the co-founder and chief operating officer of Defensorem IT, which is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned local business.

“Defensorem is Latin for ‘protector or defender’ and our company was created by my business partner, Clint Maddox, a retired Marine Corps officer, and I,” Lundgren said. “From our experiences on active duty, being federal employees and working in corporate environments, we saw a need and opportunity for us to provide meaningful services in a very important market. So, in 2017, we opened Defensorem IT and have been providing IT services to the Department of Defense, federal and commercial market.”

Lundgren and Maddox believe strongly in supporting the local businesses here in the area and want to provide them cost-effective solutions based on what they need to align with their business goals and to help them mitigate against the growing cyber security risks.

“Cyber security is more in demand as we become more connected and more reliant these days and more and more personal information is linked online,” Lundgren said. “The hackers and bad actors out there are actively targeting the ‘easy’ targets, which are in many cases small and medium businesses that haven’t given much thought to cyber security. Every day it seems we see another case of ransomware or another data breach and leaked stolen information out there that could have been prevented by ensuring the right people, processes and technology were in place.”

Defensorem IT, in conjunction with the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce, will be hosting ‘The Changing Face of Cyber Security Threats: How Business Owners and Executives Can Effectively Manage Today’s Cyber Security Risks and Protect Their Digital Assets’ information session on Thursday, October 10th at 9 a.m. at The Regent in Brandon. This information session is free and open to the public.

“This is [a] free event we are hosting for local businesses to learn about the changing face of cyber security risks and what businesses of all sizes can do to help secure themselves and help mitigate risk,” Lundgren said. “It’s a non-technical event so that everyone can understand the growing threats and what they can do to protect their business and themselves. We have cyber security experts coming in from several different organizations to speak on the current threats.”

If you are interested in attending the free information session, you can register at www.tampaitevent.com. A free lunch will also be provided at 12 Noon after the information session.

If you’d like to learn more about the services offered at Defensorem IT, you can visit its website at www.defensoremit.com or call Lundgren at 949-547-9817. The Regent is located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.