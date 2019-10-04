Newsome Chorus Yard Sale

Donations are being collected for Newsome Chorus Yard Sale, which will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 6:30-11 a.m. in front of Newsome High School, located at 16550 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia. From small items such as clothes, books and toys to larger items such as furniture and exercise equipment, all is appreciated.

Donations can be picked up at your convenience. To coordinate pick up, contact Carol at NewsomeChorusYardSale@gmail.com. Donations will be accepted until Friday, October 11.

Competitors Sought For Hillsborough’s Active Life Games

Exercise is great for the body and mind, but is particularly important as we age. The Active Life Games, organized by Hillsborough County Parks & Recreation, help promote physical and mental fitness through an Olympic-style competition that attracts hundreds of adults ages 50 and older each year.

The 39th annual competition continues the tradition of offering a variety of contests for all skill and fitness levels. Events range from track and field to cycling to pickleball to billiards, dominoes and horseshoes. Some of the more than two dozen events are qualifiers for state competition.

Registration costs $15 for one event or $25 for unlimited events. There is an additional $25 charge for those participating in the golf competition, which includes a cart. This year’s Games will be held Monday-Friday, October 7-18.

In addition to being a lot of fun and a great way to stay in shape, the games serve as a regional qualifier for the Florida Senior Games.

Visit www.hillsboroughcounty.org and search for ‘Active Life Games’ for more information and to register.

Introduce Your Child To The Business World At Kid Entrepreneur Expo

The Tampa Bay HEAT is excited to announce its first ever Mini Merchants Kid Entrepreneur Expo, which will take place on Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon.

This will be a great way to introduce your child (ages 5-18) to the wonderful world of business in a fun, hands-on event. Did you know that kids who are involved with business may develop a better work ethic, foster a stronger respect for money, think creatively, improve their people skills and learn to set goals?

Participants will learn to write a business plan starting with a creative idea. They will also learn about marketing, finances, pricing and profits.

The expo will take place at New Hope United Methodist Church Gymnasium on 120 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Plant City Community Chorale to Perform FallSong For Fall Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual fall concert, FallSong, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

The Chorale, under the direction of Claudia Bolaño Becerra, will perform beautiful spiritual pieces such as Hold, Me, Rock Me and Lord Make Me an Instrument of Thy Peace. Favorites like 42nd Street and When I Fall In Love will have you smiling and humming along while El Grillo (The Cricket) will have you tapping your toes along to the jazzy samba beat.

Additionally, the chorale will feature soprano Emma Stamper, who was selected for the National Honor Choir by the American Choral Directors Association.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org, from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Advance tickets are $12. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

Newsome Ice Wolves Host Golf Tournament

The Newsome High School hockey team, the Ice Wolves, is hosting its fifth annual golf tournament next month at the River Hills Country Club. The event, a four-person scramble, will take place starting at 12 Noon on Saturday, November 16.

Players can enjoy a lunch and Bloody Mary Bar followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The event will end with a dinner and awards ceremony at 6 p.m. and there will be many prizes, a 50/50 raffle and golfer swag bags.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

The deadline to register teams is Saturday, November 6. To learn more, contact Steve Harrity at 416-6631 or email events@newsomeicewolves.com.

Play Golf To Help Newsome Boys Basketball

The Newsome Boys Basketball program is hosting its 16th Annual Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 26 at Bloomingdale Golfers Club. Registration is from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

Proceeds from this event provide the basketball program with equipment, team camp entries and an end of the year awards banquet.

The tournament, a scramble format, will include a basketball team member as caddy for each foursome, postgame meal, awards, door prizes, raffles and silent auction.

Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Make checks payable to Newsome Athletic Booster Club. Mail to Newsome Boys Basketball c/o Derek Bean at 6114 Kestrelridge Dr., Lithia FL 33547.

Tickets On Sale For Newsome Theatre Performance Of Steel Magnolias

The Newsome High School Theatre will present Robert Harling’s Steel Magnolias on the weekend of November 7 on the school’s main stage. Show times are 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 7; and Friday, November 8; and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 9.

Presale tickets, available at www.newsometheatre.ticketleap.com, are $8 for adults and $5 for students, or $10 for general admission at the door.