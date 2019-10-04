Seeking Vendors For Lithia Holiday Market In November

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9. The event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first-come, first-served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tent, table and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact event organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Bay Life Crop For Missions

Bay Life Church announces its 11th annual Fall Crop, benefiting the youth & missions of Bay Life Church. Bring your own supplies to work on your paper crafting projects in a well-lit and fun atmosphere.

The registration fee is tax deductible, and it includes continental breakfast, a home cooked lunch, drinks and snacks all day, plus scrapbook/crop space, swap table, goody bags and door prizes. Each participant will have half of a 5’ round table. Just let us know who you’d like to sit with.

This Fall Crop will be held on Friday, October 11, from 6-11 p.m. and/or Saturday, October 12 from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 for Friday night, $40 for Saturday or $60 for both, and electricity is available for a fee of $5 per person. As this is a tax-deductible donation, the registration fee is non-refundable. Crops fill quickly and your space is not reserved until paid in full. Register at www.baylife.org/scrapbooking.

High Holiday Schedule At Congregation Beth Shalom

Congregation Beth Shalom will be holding its High Holy services as follows. All community worshippers are welcome. Donations appreciated.

Kol Nidre services will be on Tuesday, October 8 at 8 p.m.; Yom Kippur Morning Service, Wednesday, October 9 at 10 a.m.; Yom Kippur Family Service, Wednesday, October 9 at 2:30 p.m.; Yom Kippur Afternoon Service, Wednesday, October 9 at 4 p.m.; Yizkor Memorial Services, Wednesday, September 9 at 5:30 p.m.; and Ne’ilah (conclusion) on Wednesday, September 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Join in for Yom Kippur Break the Fast on Wednesday, September 9 following Ne’ilah service at approximately 7:15 p.m.

On Sunday, October 13 at 6 p.m., join in for a bite in the Sukkah.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547 for more information.

UMW Women’s Holiday Pecan Sale Begins

The United Methodist Women (UMW) of New Hope UMC will hold its 49th Annual Pecan Sale from Tuesday, October 1 to Friday, November 1. The nuts will be just picked, shelled and fresh from the orchard.

Prices are the same as last year: $45 for a five lb. box of mammoth halves or pieces and $10 for a one lb. bag of mammoth halves. Specialty items will be offered again at the same prices as last year: $12 for pralines in a 16 oz. bag, $12 for chocolate amaretto in a 16 oz. bag and $25 for a 20 oz. assortment in a Christmas tin (including praline, chocolate amaretto and roasted, salted pecan halves).

To order, call Mary Baker from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. at 643-4493, email bjbrooks5@gmail.com or visit www.pecansale.com to order and pay by credit card. Checks payable to UMW can be mailed to P.O. Box 546, Lithia, FL 33547. Only prepaid items are reserved. Others will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pickup is on Saturday, November 9 and Monday, November 11 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the New Hope Life Center Building on 213 N. Knights Ave. (formerly the Boys and Girls Club).

The annual fundraiser benefits many local missions such as Family Promise, Women’s Resource Center, Cornerstone Ministries, Brandon Life Care and more.

For more information, please call Barbara Brooks at 689-7016 or email bjbrooks5@gmail.com.

Estate Sale At Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan, a nonprofit Christian ministry, opened its doors on 10 acres in May 1984 to serve those in need in the community. Recently, it streamlined into a mobile ministry and is no longer in need of much of the existing equipment, tools, furniture and other items. An estate sale will be held as a result of this transition.

Treasures include furniture, antiques, collectibles and tools; preschool furniture, equipment supplies and playground equipment; commercial kitchen (stainless steel) equipment, 10-burner gas stoves with ovens and three-compartment commercial sinks; a 1940 fixer-upper ‘Cracker-style’ house; and more.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 and October 25 and 26, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Good Samaritan is located at 14920 Balm Wimauma Rd. in Wimauma. Call 480-1118.

Regal Railways Presents Toy Train & Collectible, Toy Show

A Toy Train, Collectible and Toy Show/Sale will be held on Saturday, November 23 at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds on 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

All vendors are welcome with any train memorabilia, trains, accessories, baseball cards, crafts, comic books, coins, crafts, antiques, die-cast cars or any other hobby or collectible related items you may be interested in selling. Six ft. tables are $20 each.

If interested, call Joe at 727-244-1341 or visit www.regalrailways.com to buy a table online.