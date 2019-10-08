Local music lovers are invited to join bands from all over the area at the 2019 Newsome Music Festival this month. On Saturday, October 26, starting at 6 p.m., musicians from three local counties will perform for the public and compete for division awards at Newsome High School.

“The goal of the festival is to bring together marching bands in the area who share a love for music, giving them a platform to showcase their hard work,” said Festival Co-Chair Heather Ochalek. “We would love to see the community join Newsome in celebrating the successes of these bands as well as encourage and inspire future musicians.”

The Festival is an annual sanctioned regional competition of the Florida Marching Band Championship (FMBC) band circuit.

“We are one of many events throughout the fall that culminates in the FMBC State Championships in Daytona Beach,” said Newsome Director of Bands Mitchell Reed.

During the event, each band has 15 minutes to perform and a panel of eight judges provide written and recorded feedback. They are judged on music, marching, overall visual effect, overall music effect, percussion and color guard. As the host, the Newsome band can not compete, but it performs an exhibition at the end of the competition before the winners are announced.

“It is a fun evening for all ages filled with music, activities and food,” said Ochalek. “The color guards and bands come together to present hours of auditory and visually appealing performances.”

The event is also a fundraiser for band with concessions, ticket sales, merchandise sales and program sales funding clinicians, new equipment and music resources.

Admission for the event is $15 for adults and $10 for students and senior citizens over 65 years old. Children 5 and under enter for free.

“We would love to have the community attend,” said Reed. “It’s amazing to see what high school students are capable of doing on a football field. This is a great showcase of musical talent, hard work and dedication.”

To learn more about the band, email nhswolfpackband@gmail.com. Newsome High School is located at 16550 FishHawk Blvd. and can be reached at 740-4600.