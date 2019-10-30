Reserve Your Space With Santa At Pixel Portraits

Pixel Portraits is more than a photo shoot; it is an experience. It specializes in family, maternity, baby, children, couples engagement, glamour, business headshots and more.

For the holiday season, Pixel Portraits will hold special Santa Minis Portrait sessions on select days: November 2, 3, 10, 11, 16 and 17. This includes a 20 minute interactive session, 11”x14” framed art print and personalized studio viewing for $100.

Pixel Portraits is located at 930 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Regular hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m and Sunday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. It is closed on Thursdays.

Please call or visit online to schedule an appointment at 657-7121 or www.mypixelportraits.com.

McAuley Fine Jewelry Is A Gem In The Community

Make this season merry and bright for someone you love by designing something unique to surprise them with. McAuley Fine Jewelry will help you plan your custom-made piece of jewelry. Previously loved pieces of jewelry are also available.

Jewelry and watch repairs are also done on premises. It also will purchase your scrap gold.

McAuley Fine Jewelry is located in the Atlantic Village Plaza on Kings Ave. and Oakfield Dr. It is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Call 689-8124 or visit www.mcauleyfinejewelry.com.