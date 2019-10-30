A visit to Rolling Pin Emporium will give you plenty of ideas to help you find something for every chef in your life. If you have holiday parties to attend this year, Rolling Pin also has a great selection of special wines and decorative holiday gifts.

Do you like to cook—or just like to eat? Rolling Pin also offers cooking classes for all types of meals. Some of the classes are hands-on and some are demonstration-only. Either way, you get to enjoy a great meal.

You can take classes to learn about new foods you have not yet experimented with. The classes also make for a great date night, and the classes are a great gift that anybody would enjoy receiving.

Stop by and browse the gourmet retail store’s extensive collection of classic and unique kitchenware. You will find everything from barware, bakeware, aprons, towels and mitts, coffees and teas, cookware, electrics, gadgets, gifts for entertaining, knives and cutting boards, outdoor cooking and more.

According to owner, Chef Dave West, “We are the area’s licensed retailer for Frozen 2 (the movie) bakeware, as well as a huge selection for all holiday baking needs—cookie cutters, bake essential and decorating tools.”

If you can’t decide on what you’d like to give, gift cards and gift certificates for both retail and cooking classes are available. Rolling Pin Emporium is Brandon’s Premier Platinum Big Green Egg Dealer.

“The new Expander System is hot, as is the Egg Genius Remote Temperature Controller,” according to West.

The all-new MiniMax Big Green Egg is proof that great things come in small packages. This EGG is the first to arrive with its own transportation in the form of a sturdy, easy-to-grip carrier.

With a value of $599, this year’s special gift giveaway is the MiniMax. It is perfect for camping, poolside and for tailgating at the ballgame. It is also at home in award-winning restaurants.

Top chefs love exploring the EGG’s versatility and discovering the amazing flavors produced in such a compact and high-performance package. The MiniMax is built to perform and is ready to travel to wherever your culinary interests take you.

Rolling Pin Emporium is open for private events too.

Rolling Pin is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Call 653-2418 or visit http://rollingpinonline.com/ for more information.