Broadway Everyday Star Theatre (B.E.S.T.) is a community theatre for kids, teens and young adults from kindergarten through 12th grade. B.E.S.T. will present Broadway Musical Review on Friday, November 8 and Saturday, November 9 beginning at 8 p.m. The show will be performed at Lakewood Community Church of God, located at 1628 Lakewood Dr. in Brandon.

B.E.S.T. was established by Katie Welch who also wrote Broadway Musical Review. The show will feature Broadway musicals including Wicked, Rent, Oliver, The Wiz, Hamilton and more.

Welch said of the production, “In our production, we have a storyline to it. We want our audience to connect to the Broadway world.”

Some of the songs you will hear include Think of Me from Phantom of the Opera, You’ll Be Found from Dear Evan Hanson and Oh What A Beautiful Morning from Oklahoma. The opening number will be This Is The Greatest Show from The Greatest Showman.

In addition to singing and songs, Broadway Musical Review will feature some dancing, mostly jazz.

Welch said, “Our dance captain, Christina, is doing a dance solo to the song All That Jazz from Chicago.”

B.E.S.T. provides growth and knowledge through the art of theatre.

Welch said, “We are an all-inclusive community theatre. Many of our actors and stage crew are students with special needs. We do not reject anyone.”

Students can choose to be an actor or part of the stage crew.

Welch added, “The actors and crew learn about acting, improv, makeup, stage presence, costume design, set building, backstage production including lights, stage management, sound booth and more. The actors also learn to perform video trailers, behind the scenes videos and more.”

Rohan Patel, a 9-year-old student from Brandon, said, “I love being with my friends, helping them and acting on stage. I love acting like a different character. B.E.S.T. is my favorite theatre company. I hope more people will be a part of the next show.”

Similarly, Kalia Franks, a 15-year-old from Brandon, said, “I never acted before. This is my first time acting and I wanted to branch out more.”

You can get an Early Bird Special ticket to Broadway Musical Review for just $10 per person. After the special ends, tickets will be $15 per person. Please call 416-9574 to reserve tickets.

For more information on B.E.S.T., please visit https://bestshows.org.