Bury The Hatchet celebrated its grand opening at its newest location in Brandon on October 4. The excited crowd gathered inside to experience firsthand the newest pastime that is quickly gaining popularity. Participants take aim at wooden targets with axes that weigh almost two lbs. Fans say that throwing axes can be both exciting and challenging.

The sport of axe throwing as a sport isn’t new; in fact, it could be one of the oldest sports in existence. However, throwing axes as a sport or pastime is just rolling onto the scene in the United States. The growing sport of axe throwing recently gained in popularity in Canada and has gained quite a following in America within the last two years.

Bury The Hatchet is a New Jersey-based company that has 16 locations nationwide, with its newest location in Brandon. General Manager Zack Richcreek is excited to help introduce the sport to the community.

“We’ve had a lot of great reviews already,” said Richcreek. “It’s a perfect place to bring a date or have a party.”

Bury The Hatchet is a 5,300 sq. ft. facility that can host up to 12 people on each of its six lanes, equaling a total capacity of 72 people during a single time slot.

“We are able to host all kinds of group events,” said Richcreek. “We can host birthday parties, date nights, team building events, bachelor(ette) parties, etc.”

Safety is always first when it comes to axe throwing. Participants are briefed on safety rules and given demonstrations before anyone throws an axe. Closed toe shoes are mandatory for all participants.

The cost for a two-hour session is $39.99 per person. This includes an axe master in your lane to show you how to throw, organize various games and make sure everyone is safe and having a good time. Bury The Hatchet also sells beer and soda, but participants can bring in their own food.

“When people walk in our door, they are here to have fun,” said Richcreek. “My team loves to keep the energy high.”

Bury The Hatchet is located at 939 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Feel free to call and ‘axe’ any questions at 556-7139 or visit www.burythehatchet.com.