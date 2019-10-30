Fall in Plant City means that it is time for the Florida Opry to return to the stage in the historic auditorium of the 1914 Plant City High School Community Center. On Saturday, November 2, the Florida Opry brings bluegrass to the stage with Ernie Evans and The Florida State Bluegrass Band. This fun and lively event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets to the show can be obtained by visiting www.ehhsoc.org/the-florida-opry.html. Advanced tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. At the door, the ticket prices increase by $2.

Shelby Bender, the executive director and president of the East Hillsborough Historical Society, said, “Hailed as the best of the best, a lot of bluegrass fans follow Ernie and his band as they travel all over the land. Ernie Evans and The Florida State Bluegrass Band represent what fans expect from bluegrass music today—an ability to bridge the gap between contemporary and traditional styles.”

Bender added, “Ernie Evans and The Florida State Bluegrass Band are known for their strong lead vocals, classic hits and ability to entertain their audiences. The Florida State Bluegrass Band is rapidly gaining a widespread fan base across the United States.”

Evans is a third-generation musician with the rare ability to play multiple instruments, sing lead and sing both low and high harmonies. His musical vocabulary includes jazz, pop and country. This collective experience has made a major contribution to his ability to lead and orchestrate the now nationally touring band, The Florida State Bluegrass Band.

Evans recently toured as a member of GRAMMY Nominee Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike, GRAMMY Award Winner Vassar Clements and Motown legends The Platters. His music has taken him all over the world.

When he is not onstage, he can be found broadcasting in St. Augustine at WFCF 88.5 FM. He can also be found weekly on World Wide Bluegrass with his co-host, wife and bandmate, Debi Evans.

Your evening at the Florida Opry will start off with the competition team from Clogging Connection and Master of Ceremonies Randy Scott.

The evening will be rounded out with Jonathan Davis on the grand piano with a few of his favorite country tunes.

The 1914 Plant City High School Community Center is located at 605 N. Collins St. in Plant City. For more information, please visit www.ehhsoc.org.