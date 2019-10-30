The Brandon Ballet will host a Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party on Sunday, November 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Tickets are $17.50 plus tax online and $20 plus tax at the door. Advanced tickets can be purchased by visiting www.brandonballet.org.

The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party is a family-friendly event, which is perfect for all generations to enjoy together. Attendees get to enjoy cupcakes by Sweetie’s Delights along with beverages and other finger foods.

Guests will get to enjoy a story time reading of The Nutcracker. Dancers from the Brandon Ballet will make appearances as characters from The Nutcracker. The beloved Sugar Plum Fairy will be on hand and will sign autographs. The Brandon Baller will perform an excerpt from The Nutcracker.

Hannah Townsend, the administrative director for the Brandon Ballet, said, “The Sugar Plum Fairy Tea Party is open to children and adults of all ages. This is a perfect Sunday afternoon outing for those with young children who love to see ballet.”

Townsend added, “We like to host events like this and others for residents of Brandon and surrounding communities. We want to inspire young children to learn more about the art of dance. This family-oriented event not only gets people excited about The Nutcracker season, but it also shows young girls and boys the magic of ballet through the art of dance.”

The Brandon Ballet is a nonprofit ballet company that provides aspiring pre-professional artists with an education in the art of dance. The Brandon Ballet offers a Pre-Professional Training Program that is unique in that each dancer is provided with individual attention, a true college and career guidance program, along with their daily classes of technique, pointe, variations and other various classes designed to support their individual goals.

The mission of the Brandon Ballet is to enrich the community and surrounding areas with the art of dance, while maintaining professional, pre-professional and training dancers and cultivating artistry development.

The Brandon Ballet will perform The Nutcracker on Saturday, December 7 at Riverview High School in Riverview. For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org.