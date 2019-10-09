Ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle once said, “What is the essence of life? To serve others and to do good.” Mark McDade, owner of McDade Group Accurate Insurance Solutions, would agree with Aristotle because McDade has been helping the small businesses and residents of the Brandon community with their insurance needs since 2011.

“We help people with all their healthcare needs and offer alternatives to Obamacare when they can’t afford it,” McDade said.

The insurance needs of smaller businesses and their employees are unique to each business and each employee. McDade helps develop the appropriate coverage plans for small companies, the individuals who work for them or both.

“We service the employee groups as well as the individual,” McDade said.

One of the things that McDade’s insurance company different from others in the community is that he specializes in the insurance needs of the senior community.

“When Obamacare came about, a lot of insurance agencies got out of the 65 and older healthcare business,” McDade said. “I decided to dive into this situation.”

He feels he can offer his clients affordable insurance to fit their needs.

“We can help with medical plans that are accessible to their needs,” McDade said.

McDade’s insurance agency offers a variety of insurance coverages that include individual health, life, short-term medical, dental, vision, Medicare planning, group employee benefits, financial protection and healthcare sharing ministry plans. Healthcare sharing ministry plans are alternatives offered to those of Christian faith to help alleviate the cost and expenses of medical bills. These plans are ACA (Obamacare) exempt and are generally much more affordable than the cost of traditional health insurance.

“Healthcare sharing ministry plans have been in place and are exempt from Obamacare mandates,” McDade said. “They are by far less expensive and that is what I use for my own insurance.”

McDade feels that offering the residents and small businesses of the Brandon community the most affordable insurance coverage is the best way to support the local community that he and his family have been a part of since 1989.

“We have loved living in the Brandon community and I love doing business in it as well,” McDade said.

Visit McDade’s website at www.tampabayfinancial.com, call McDade at 310-0403 or email him at mmcdade@tampabayfinancial.com.