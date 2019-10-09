The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub in Ruskin offers great live entertainment monthly. During the month of October, you can listen to terrific live bands or laugh out loud to some great comedic acts.

Georgia Vahue, executive director of the Firehouse Cultural Center, said, “For those of you new to the SouthShore, we invite you to experience the exceptional quality of music and comedy found at the Firehouse Cultural Center.”

On Sunday, October 20 from 3 to 5 p.m., come out and experience a rare matinee featuring the Ken Loomer Big Band. The Ken Loomer Big Band is comprised of 15 musicians. Their goal is to keep the art of jazz music alive. Their song performances come from some of their own original works and from the Great American Songbook with music created by jazz icons such as Count Basie and Buddy Rich.

On Friday, October 25 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., come have a good laugh with the Firehouse Pub’s Comedy Night. The Firehouse brings a night of laughs for Comedy Night. More information to come on the specific comedians for this night’s performance.

Come back out on Saturday, October 26 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. to hear the Jimmy Griswold Band. He is a New England native now living in Florida, where he can regularly be found playing guitar at venues of all sizes all over the area.

Griswold properly pays homage to any artist he covers, whether it be the warm tones of T-Bone Walker and B.B. King or the screaming sounds of Roy Buchanan, Jeff Beck and Steve Ray Vaughan. The Jimmy Griswold Band always stays true to its highly original style. Griswold projects unparalleled energy and feeling into his guitar playing.

Advanced tickets for all of the shows are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of show: tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. Tickets are non-refundable. Get your tickets by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651.

The Firehouse Pub offers communal seating. Beverages and refreshments are available for purchase. No outside food or drink in permitted.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE. in Ruskin.