Each month, the SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin exhibits the artwork of local resident artists in the John Crawford Art Gallery. This month, the artwork of area children are featured. The exhibit is called Kids Watercolor.

Melanie Hanson, library service and technology guide II/art coordinator said, “The current exhibit is Kids Watercolor. The artists are ages 8 to 12 years old. The kids were instructed to come in and paint whatever they wanted.”

Hanson added, “The current exhibit had a great turnout. We enjoyed having fun with the kids. Many of them had an idea in mind and enjoyed the time and space to paint. It was great to see the kids be creative. The exhibit features a lot of abstract and environmental themes.”

There are 15 pieces in the exhibit. Children created colorful works of art using watercolor as the medium. All of them are sized the same at 12″x18″. Some of them have titles and some do not, but all of them are creative and wonderful to view.

The Kids Watercolor exhibit is on view at the library during normal operating hours now through the end of October. The SouthShore Regional Library has issued a call for their next exhibit. It will be an open submission.

Hanson said, “Artists can select any medium, as long as it can be hung.”

Residents can pick up an application at the library or email southshoreart@hillsboroughcounty.org for a copy. Artists can submit up to four pieces using any medium and any subject matter.

Hanson added, “We decided to issue an open call because I want all people of all ages and all art styles/mediums to apply. If you are reluctant to enter, you do not have to be. We love to host community art, and the community enjoys seeing what is produced. We are a welcoming, art-loving environment. If you have never had your art shown in a gallery-like setting, now is a good chance.”

The SouthShore a regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin. For more information, please call 273-3652 or visit www.hcplc.org.