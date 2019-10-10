Seeking Vendors For Lithia Holiday Market In November

Vendors are being sought by Grace Community United Methodist Church in Lithia for its Holiday Market on Saturday, November 9. The event, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., is being presented by the Women of Grace. The church is located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Organizers are seeking vendors to sell a variety of products, such as arts and crafts, jewelry, clothing and more. National companies will be on a first come, first served basis. For example, only one Mary Kay representative or one Premier Jewelry vendor will be allowed.

The fee for a 10 ft. by 10 ft. space is $25. Proceeds will help support missions in the community. The market will be outdoors, and vendors are asked to provide their own tent, table and chairs. Food will be available for purchase.

For more information and a vendor application, visit www.graceholidaymarket.com or contact event organizer Susan Ferraro at bosefer11@yahoo.com or 361-1724.

Estate Sale At Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan, a nonprofit Christian ministry, opened its doors on 10 acres in May 1984 to serve those in need in the community. Recently, it streamlined into a mobile ministry, and it is no longer in need of much of the existing equipment, tools, furniture or other items.

An estate sale will be held as a result of this transition. Treasures include furniture, antiques, collectibles and tools; preschool furniture, equipment supplies and playground equipment; commercial kitchen (stainless steel) equipment, 10-burner gas stoves with ovens and three-compartment commercial sinks; a 1940 fixer-upper ‘Cracker-style’ house; and more.

It will take place on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 and October 25 and 26, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Good Samaritan is located at 14920 Balm Wimauma Rd. in Wimauma. Call 480-1118.

Annual Gifts & Crafts Fair To Be Held At The Bridges Retirement Community

With the holidays approaching, shopping for unique gifts could not be easier when you visit the eighth annual Gifts & Crafts Fair to be held on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Bridges Retirement Community, located at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. This one-stop holiday shopping event features over 30 vendors.

Whether it is handcrafted decorations or personalized gifts, such as jewelry and handbags, pottery, candles, soaps, home décor and more, you will find just what you are looking for.

“Customers of all ages are invited to stop by this free event to get a head start on their shopping,” said Janet Noah, director of community relations and event coordinator. “With the wide variety of gifts and crafts, shoppers can look forward to giving unique and wonderful gifts with a personal touch.”

Bowling Event To Bring Awareness To Domestic Violence Benefits Metropolitan Ministries

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a charity bowling fundraiser to benefit Metropolitan Ministries will be held on Sunday, October 20 from 2-6 p.m. at Oakfield Lanes on 1001 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. The closing ceremony will be 5-6 p.m.

You may participate individually or as teams. Event sponsorship is available for individuals and businesses. People may participate by bowling and/or sponsorship.

The cost is $15 per person. For more information, email CharityEvent@SelfProtection.me or text 438-6158.

International Folk Fair Returns To Vinoy Park

This year, the St. Petersburg International Folk Fair Society (SPIFFS) Annual Folk Fair will remind us of who we are: a fabric of cultures woven into the United States.

The SPIFFS 45th Annual International Folk Fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday, October 24-27, at Vinoy Park in Downtown St. Petersburg. The four-day festival showcases food and culture from 36+ ethnic organizations, each representing immigrants from nations across the globe. The groups will unite in a Grand Parade of Nations, culminating in a swearing-in ceremony of new American citizens.

The SPIFFS International Folk Fair transforms St. Petersburg’s waterfront into a microcosm of the world, with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, food, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment. Some highlights include Giving Tree Music drum circles, student performances on the main stage, Polynesian dancers and music featuring the Mongolian ‘horsehead fiddle’ (morin khuur).

Additional entertainment in the Main Stage/Beer Garden area includes performances by Urban Gypsies, Brazilian samba by O Som Do Jazz, New Horizons Band of Gulfport and Conundrum Celtic Band. Folk dancing and music will be performed throughout the festival on two stages.

For more information, visit www.spiffs.org.