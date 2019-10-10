Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Music Showcase

Music Showcase is once again taking nominations for local breast cancer patients currently undergoing treatment to be the recipients of its monthlong fundraising efforts in October. Nominations should include the patient’s name and contact information with a brief paragraph as to why they should receive the funds raised as well as your name and contact information. All nominations must be received no later than Monday, October 14 by 8 p.m.

Baked goods and popcorn will be available all month for donations of $1-$5 each.

Visit musicshowcaseonline.com or email or call Music Showcase at 685-5998 to nominate someone or for more information. Ask for Debra Campos or Paula Gaskins.

Hess Orthodontics Holds Annual Halloween Candy Buy-Back To Benefit Troops

Hess Orthodontics will be holding its annual Halloween candy buy-back. For every pound of candy donated, you will receive $1. All candy collected will be donated to the troops via Operation Gratitude.

Candy collections will take place on Friday, November 1 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Riverview office, located at 11970 Boyette Rd.; Monday, November 4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the FishHawk location at 16307 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia and in Parrish at 8312 US Hwy. 301 N.; and on Wednesday, November 6 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Apollo Beach location at 421 Apollo Beach Blvd. and at the Riverview location.

For more information, call 645-4377 or visit www.hessorthodontics.com.

Latitudes Tours Celebrates One Year

Latitudes Tours will celebrate one year on Sunday, October 20. It offers guided ecotours and sunset cruises which are perfect for all ages. The captain and naturalist are expert guides who will take you on an exploration of the Little Manatee River and the nearby nature preserve.

Owner and Managing Direct Nancy Lopez said, “We’ve had a phenomenal response from the moment we opened. We are especially appreciative of the local support. We even have a number of repeat customers who bring their visiting family.”

While onboard, you will encounter various local and migratory birds, dolphin pods, manatees, rays and more while hearing about the rich history of the area. The 36’ tour boat offers covered/cushioned seating and onboard restroom. Optional meal and drinks are available on each cruise. Reservations are required.

Latitudes Tours is located at 580 Bahia Beach Blvd. in Ruskin. For more information, call 641-1311, email Info@latitudestours.com or visit www.latitudestours.com.

Tropical Escapes Pool Builders Offers Boutique-Style Service

If you are looking to build a beautiful area where you can spend your time relaxing in the comfort of your own home, Tropical Escapes is your premier outdoor contractor, specializing in swimming pool construction. Some of the many additional services offered are spas, fire pits, rockwork and water features.

The latest technology is used as well as innovative building methods. You will receive the one-on-one attention needed during any major construction project. Tropical Escapes likes to be considered a local swimming pool boutique providing more quality, less volume.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. and it is closed on Sunday. For more information, call 474-2500 or visit www.TropicalEscapesFL.com.

Chrissy Nieves Wins 2019 NextDoor Favorite Real Estate Agent For Winthrop Village

Chrissy Nieves, a licensed realtor with Yellowfin Realty, was selected as a 2019 NextDoor Neighborhood Favorite for Winthrop in Riverview. Her neighbors and clients showed their appreciation for her expertise and dedication to her community by electing her to join the elite.

As a real estate agent, Nieves prioritizes her clients’ goals and lifestyles. Her clients continuously praise how stress-free she makes buying, selling and leasing property. Her experience with commercial and residential properties, love of Tampa Bay and connections throughout the metropolitan area allow her to offer premier real estate services for any clients’ needs.

Nieves strongly believes in giving back to her community. She serves as a board member on both the Winthrop HOA and the Hillsborough County Affordable Housing Advisory Board. She is committed to education and the arts, volunteering with Winthrop Arts and mentoring with the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

Nieves has lived in Riverview for 13 years. She graduated from Durant High School, attended USF Honors College, and earned her MBA from the University of Tampa. She lives in Winthrop with her son, Nolan, and husband, Jose.

For more information and to contact Chrissy Nieves for your real estate needs, email chrissy@keystotampa.com or visit www.yellowfinrealty.com.

Sun City Center Area Chamber Of Commerce To Consider Relocation

As the Sun City Center Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors lays out its strategic plan for 2020 and beyond, it has targeted several major goals. It wants to allow chamber staff to more efficiently supports member businesses and to effectively position the chamber to ensure long-term financial security.

To help accomplish these goals, Directors are looking at the possibility of selling the chamber building located at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center.

A local real estate team has been engaged as part of an exploratory fact-finding effort. Should you have any further questions, contact Lynne Conlan, the executive director, at 634-5111.

Phoenix House Florida’s Held Annual Celebration Of Recovery

Phoenix House Florida (PHFL) recently hosted its Annual Celebration of Recovery. The celebration is held each year to recognize patients’ hard work and success in recovery. Phoenix House Florida holds the event every year in September to commemorate National Recovery Month.

John Cunningham, a graduate of Phoenix House Florida, received the Celebration of Recovery Alumni of the Year Award for his inspirational story and leadership in the recovery community. Since leaving PHFL, Cunningham successfully maintained his recovery and eventually became a house manager at Real Recovery, a sober living home in Brandon where he is still employed as the program administrator.

“Here I am able to give back and help guys transition back to life without drugs and alcohol. Many of the life skills I still used today can be traced back to the many groups I took at Phoenix House Florida,” stated Cunningham.

For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org/locations/florida.

Julie Griffin Joins Weichert, Realtors® – Yates & Associates

Weichert, Realtors® – Yates & Associates is proud to announce Julie Griffin has joined the Apollo Beach office. Griffin joined a dedicated team of knowledgeable agents at Weichert, Realtors® – Yates & Associates, which brings many years of combined real estate expertise to their clients.

Weichert, Realtors® – Yates & Associates, located at 6160 N. US Hwy. 41, is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. For more information, please contact Julie Griffin at 649-1002 or creed@weichertyates.com.

SmileLYNN And Watts Dental Collaborate To Help Vets

SmileLynn and Watts Dental are collaborating to help veterans with their dental work on Saturday, November 9 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. by appointment only. Both offices will be open that day and will provide free treatment for veterans. Hygienists will be available at SmileLYNN for cleanings and limited dental treatments, including cleanings, extractions and fillings at Watts Dental.

SmileLynn Dental is located at 122 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach. Call 591-3052 or visit www.smilelynndental.com. Watts Dental is located at 137 Harbor Village Ln. in Apollo Beach. Call 737-7370 or visit www.wattsdentalfl.com.