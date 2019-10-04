Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” Tom Gallo has been making a living and his life for 14 years in the Brandon community. Gallo is an attorney and own of Tom Gallo Law in Valrico.

“My beautiful wife and I have been married for 30 years,” Gallo said. “We have two grown sons, who both live in Hillsborough County, and we have three beautiful granddaughters, ranging from age 7 to 6 months.”

Gallo attended Rutgers as an undergraduate and William and Mary Law School.

“I have practiced in Valrico and Brandon since 2005, and I have always found it to be a friendly, welcoming community,” Gallo said. “It has a great mixture of young and old folks from all parts of the country. Even though it is a growing area, it has a ‘small town’ feeling, where people can feel they are a part of a community.”

His law firm’s mission is to educate clients about the importance of planning for their future and that of their families and to help them understand the documents that they will need to do so, with simple and straightforward language, in a friendly, family environment.

“I have found that most people are frustrated by continually having to deal with large corporations, major bureaucracies and computerized receptionists,” Gallo said. “People yearn for the days when they were able to talk face-to-face to a caring human being. People do not want to be lectured to or talked down to. I take the time to have a conversation with clients, learning us much as I can about them as individuals with hopes, dreams, goals and fears before we even begin to talk about their legal needs. As a firm, we try our best to make the clients relaxed and comfortable when they are visiting us.”

Gallo’s law firm offers a variety of legal services, which include wills and trusts, elder law, probate, guardianships and asset protection.

“I enjoy the interaction with people, learning about them and their experiences and most of all, the satisfaction of seeing the smiles on their faces when we have helped them reach their goals,” Gallo said. “We have a great team at the firm, who all realize that we are there to serve our clients and that the clients are the true bosses. We provide a comfortable environment for clients to make it easier for them to make some of the most difficult decisions that they will ever have to make in their lives.”

For more information, visit www.tomgallolaw.com or contact Gallo for a free consultation at 815-4529. Tom Gallo Law is located at 2240 Lithia Center Ln. in Valrico.