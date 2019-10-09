Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s none other than ‘Mr. Riverview,’ aka Kerin Clarkin. Fun-loving, energetic event planner Clarkin of Keller Williams SouthShore is also a well-known top-producing realtor and owner of www.funtampa.com. Kerin and his team host free events throughout the community and have created an environment for family-friendly fun times.

“Not everyone has the money to pay to go to events,” said Clarkin. “And not everyone wants to travel all the way into Tampa to find something to do.”

When Clarkin moved to Riverview, he was searching for fun things to do and found himself driving into Tampa or even Pinellas County in search of fun events. This sparked Clarkin to create events in Riverview for his friends, neighbors, coworkers and the community at large to enjoy.

At many of his events, Clarkin hosts fun giveaways such as televisions, bottles of wine or free ice cream because it brings another element of excitement and fun. These giveaways give him plenty of material for his funny videos, which also include some more serious topics such as real estate education and his marketing strategies for selling homes. These proven methods have helped Clarkin become a top-producing real estate agent in the Riverview area, which provides him the resources to host these great events for the community.

“People are moving to Riverview from all over that want to enjoy life,” said Clarkin. “Life is about happiness and not nonstop work.”

Clarkin is also one of the founders of the First Friday Food Truck Rally that is held on the first Friday night of each month at Summerfield Crossings Golf Club from 6-9 p.m. This is a free event (except for food purchases) with free parking. There are numerous food trucks, bars, vendors and live music.

At www.funtampa.com, Clarkin provides reviews on specialty items at area restaurants and other fun things to do in the area. This provides free marketing to small business owners and offers people information on new local places to try out.

So, the next time you are looking for something fun to do, check out www.funtampa.com or follow Clarkin on Facebook by searching for KerinRealty Realtor. The First Friday Food Truck rally is located at 13050 Summerfield Crossings Blvd. in Riverview.

