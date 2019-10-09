By Brian Bokor

Over the next several months, many new restaurant and food shopping options will become available up and down the Riverview corridor. Specific opening dates for most of these projects are not yet available, but they are on the way.

In the north Riverview area (US Hwy. 301/Gibsonton), Tiki Docks River Bar and Grill (east side of US 301 and Palmetto at the Alafia River) is slated to open in the first quarter of 2020. This project has been slowed by recent changes in steel availability due to increased tariffs, but when finished will give patrons riverfront views with three bars to enjoy (docks to come later).

Just to the south of this on the west side of US Hwy. 301, construction plans have been submitted for a new Aldi at the US Hwy. 301/Balm Riverview Rd. intersection (directly adjacent and south of The Crossings ALF).

Traveling further south along US Hwy. 301, again on the west side, both an Arby’s and Waffle House will be opening at neighboring locations near the Lowe’s entrance with the land for these projects already being cleared.

The long-awaited Cracker Barrel, to be built next to the Riverview 14 GDX Theater near the I75/Gibsonton interchange, has still not been confirmed by the company, although a full set of construction plans were submitted to Hillsborough County (December 2018) and are currently under review.

For our south Riverview residents, this list is even longer. Joining the Texas Roadhouse, The Shoppes at Summerfield Crossings (US Hwy. 301 and Summerfield Crossings Blvd.), will be home to an IHOP, Moe’s Southwest Grill and Longhorn Steakhouse. The long-awaited Chick-fil-A, still not yet confirmed by the company, had a full set of construction plans submitted to Hillsborough County (March 2019) and are currently under review. Additionally, the new Sprouts store has announced its grand opening as Wednesday, November 13.

Finally, on Big Bend Rd. and Lincoln Rd., the Lincoln Bend Retail plaza will be opening with Aldi as its anchor (fourth quarter of 2019) along with a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop and Glory Days Grill (sports restaurant and bar) tentatively scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2020. (The Shoppes at Summerfield Crossing and Lincoln Bend Retail information provided by Danie Earles and Mark Sneed at SRS Real Estate Partners.)

