If you are the caregiver to an adult family member and want to learn about resources available to you, come to the SouthShore Regional Library in Ruskin on Friday, November 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. AARP and the SouthShore Regional Library will host a free open house.

The event, intended for adults who are the family caregivers for other adults, will offer information on the many resources available for caregivers as well as programs and opportunities for stress reduction.

Organizers request that attendees register by calling 877-926-8300 or visiting online at https://aarp.event.com/CaregivingOpenHouse110119. Light snacks will be offered at the event.

Dr. Sue Stein, an AARP volunteer and co-chair for the event, said, “AARP and the Hillsborough County Library System want to provide events like this to help family caregivers become aware of the many resources offered by governmental agencies, AARP and nonprofit organizations.”

Representatives from four groups—Bay Area Legal Services, Shine (a nonprofit industries help line), Hillsborough County Adult Day Care Services and Taoist Tai Chi Society of Brandon—will speak at the event, beginning at 10:30 a.m. At the end of each speaker, there will be a drawing for a special caregiver prize. Attendees must be present to win.

In addition to the speakers, an additional 20 organizations will host tables and be available to provide information on resources to attendees. These include Meals on Wheels, Tax Aid, Sunshine Line Transportation and more. The Brain Bus from the Alzheimer’s Association will also be parked in the library’s lot.

The AARP is no longer the American Association for Retired Persons. The current name is AARP, Real Possibilities. Any adult 18 years old and above can join.

The SouthShore Regional Library is located at 15816 Beth Shields Way in Ruskin.

If you are unable to attend the November 1 open house, the AARP offers periodic 90-minute workshops which are free for the public to attend. For more information, please visit www.local.aarp.org/tampa-FL/.