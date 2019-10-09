The Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members had lots of reasons to celebrate local businesses this month.

Chamber Celebrates Grand Opening Of Dancing For Joy

GRCC members gathered to celebrate new member Dancing for Joy on August 29. Attendees were able to watch a dance class in session and see the joy in action. The celebratory ribbon-cutting and an abundance of colorful fanfare were displayed during the joyous occasion.

Dancing for Joy provides dance lessons for all ages with wholesome values at affordable prices. The studio provides moves and costumes that are appropriate for each age group. Classes include ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, acro/trapeze, hip hop, musical theater, mommy & me, stretching & strength, barre empower and barre above. Private lessons in its ballroom or with any of its teachers are also available.

Dancing for Joy is located at 6027 Winthrop Commerce Ave. in Riverview inside the Winthrop Town Centre. Call 477-3358 or visit www.dancingforjoy1.com to learn more and sign up for classes.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Attends Open House At Susan Hunter Lifestyle

GRCC members gathered to tour member Susan Hunter’s fitness studio in August. Attendees were able to peruse the workout space, see demonstrations on the exercise equipment and converse with ACE Certified Personal Trainer, Wellness Coach and owner, Susan Hunter.

Susan Hunter Lifestyle is an upscale private fitness boutique designed exclusively for women. Susan specializes in weight management, improving muscle strength and flexibility, TRX core strength and stability, functional strength training, matt pilates and corrective exercise to address musculoskeletal pain and injury. She designs programs that include a personal coaching schedule, motivational advice and an optimized nutrition guide.

The studio is located within the Winthrop Town Centre, right next door to Dancing for Joy, at 6023 Winthrop Commerce Ave. You can also reach the studio by phone at 438-8313 or visit http://susanhunterlifestyle.com/ for more information.

Ribbon-Cutting Held For SureFire Web Services, Inc.

GRCC members recently celebrated with new member SureFire Web Services, Inc. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at The Alley at South Shore, immediately following the GRCC’s Taking Care of Business Relationship Building Network meeting.

SureFire Web Services manages and supports websites for small businesses. Owner Jonathan Perez has been in the web industry for 15 years. SureFire Web Services provides everything from consulting, helping you understand web contracts, domain management, website tasks and providing you with the tools you need to succeed.

Dubbed ‘professional problem solvers’ by one of their happy customers, SureFire Web Services specializes in ensuring clients get what they need from their websites.

Visit SureFire Web Services at https://surefirewebservices.com.

Greater Riverview Chamber Of Commerce Celebrates Remodeling Of Shapes Fitness For Women-Brandon

GRCC members and many gym-goers gathered to celebrate the remodeling reveal of Shapes Fitness for WomenBrandon. The female-focused fitness center invited vendors in to enhance their celebration and also decorated the newly remodeled space with an explosion of pink. Several tenured employees, including Shapes Fitness for Women-Brandon owner Ann Gilbert, greeted all who joined them on this special day.

Shapes has been involved in women’s fitness for nearly 30 years. Its first location opened in 1990 and it has been helping women achieve their fitness goals ever since. The new remodel features an open layout, new equipment and a redesigned childcare—Kids Zone. The Kids Zone area is equipped with video monitoring so you can rest assured your children are safe and having a blast while you enjoy your workout.

During the event, demonstrations were provided. One of the most unique demos was on its paddleboard simulation equipment. This prepares participants for paddleboarding on the open water or just allows them to enjoy the same workout as they would if they were on the open water. It is a workout that engages the full body and can increase in intensity by inflating the device you stand on.

Shapes Fitness for Women is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call 661-0033 or visit https://brandon.shapesfitnessforwomen.com/.

Chamber Welcomes New Member Advantage Restoration & Contracting

GRCC members gathered to celebrate new member Advantage Restoration & Contracting at The Alley at South Shore. The celebration was held at The Alley at South Shore, immediately following the GRCC’s Taking Care of Business Relationship Building Network meeting.

Advantage Restoration & Contracting provides fire, water, mold and storm remediation services paired with reconstruction, renovation and remodeling. The construction after clean up combination allows Advantage to handle projects for its customers from start to finish. Jason Jones, the owner, was on hand and expressed Advantage’s desire to stay connected to the communities in which it is doing business, Riverview in particular.

Advantage Restoration & Contracting is located at 607 Hitchcock St., Ste. 105 in Plant City. Visit https://advantagerc.com/ or call 757-0717.