By Ashley Jeffery

AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bloomingdale, formerly Bloomingdale Medical Associates, is expanding services to care for the Riverview, Lithia, Valrico and Brandon communities under the AdventHealth brand of compassionate whole person care.

Services at the location include cardiology care for patients 18 and older, primary and preventative care, physicals, immunizations, acute and chronic disease management and more for patients ages 12 and older. AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bloomingdale is equipped with a full laboratory, X-ray and a wide range of ultrasound services to provide convenience to patients.

The AdventHealth network includes increased access to specialists and surgeons, as well as nearly 50 hospital campuses throughout almost a dozen states. AdventHealth Medical Group is comprised of nearly 250 providers, operating in more than 90 locations, representing over 30 medical specialties in the West Florida Division.

“We are excited to join this community and bring our brand of whole person care to meet the health care needs of this growing area of Hillsborough County,” said Chris Jenkins, CEO of AdventHealth Medical Group. “Our continued growth and expansion allow us to provide more convenient access to high-quality comprehensive care that helps people live their healthiest life possible and find that care close to where they live, work and play.”

AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bloomingdale was founded in 1988 by Dr. Jeffrey Wartman. The practice has provided clinical excellence for over two decades under the leadership of Dr. Wartman, Dr. Myron Kwan and Dr. Margaret Colleran.

“We are excited to join AdventHealth to make it easy for patients to receive comprehensive health care and the best long-term health in primary care focused on quality and safety,” said Dr. Jeffrey D. Wartman, founder of AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bloomingdale. “We want our patients to be able to get everything they need within one network and we’re excited to make it happen with AdventHealth.”

AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Bloomingdale is located at 13403 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. To schedule an appointment, please call 654-1775 or visit the location.